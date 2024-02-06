Cape council to hear from applicants for Ward 6 council seat in July

The Cape Girardeau City Council will hear from applicants for the Ward 6 council seat in July.

Council members said they plan to choose from among the applicants and make the appointment at the Aug. 7 meeting. The appointee will fill the unexpired term of Councilman Wayne Bowen, whose term expires in April 2018.

Bowen is stepping down to take a position as director of interdisciplinary studies and a history professor at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Council members discussed the selection process at Monday night’s study session. Bowen was not in attendance.

City officials said Bowen has not submitted his resignation letter. Bowen is expected to remain on the council through July.

City staff said the council cannot fill the position until Bowen has submitted his resignation letter.

Mayor Harry Rediger said the person appointed will be able to run for a full term next April if he or she desires.

City officials said anyone who resides in Ward 6, on the city’s west side, and wishes to be considered for the unexpired term should send a letter to the city or email director of citizen services/city clerk Gayle Conrad at gconrad@cityofcapegirardeau.org.

Rediger said he has heard from six people who have expressed interest in the position.