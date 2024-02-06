Cape Girardeau City Council gave unanimous first reading approval Tuesday to spending $9,600 from American Rescue Plan (ARP) money for professional counseling from the Responder Health Program for the city's public safety services.
"As much as what police officers and firemen have to endure on a normal basis, then throw in what they've had to handle over the last 18 months, that's a huge impact on their mental health," said Fourth Ward councilman Robbie Guard, who is also mayor pro tempore.
"I'm glad we can appropriate this money through federal funds."
If given final OK at the City Council's next meeting Sept. 20, $6,100 will be appropriated for Cape Girardeau's police, while $3,200 will be set aside for Cape Girardeau's fire department.
"The Responder program provides counseling to police and fire (forces) on an immediate, as needed, basis," said Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau's police chief since 2013.
Blair, who told the Southeast Missourian last month 2021 is "the most challenging time" he's seen in a quarter-century of law enforcement experience, cites some alarming statistics among the men and women in blue generally in America.
"My research shows police officer suicide is 25% higher than in the general population and more officers take their own lives annually than are killed in the line of duty," he said, citing post-traumtic stress syndrome, long-term exposure to traumatic situations and "basically experiencing the worst of society every day" as potential contributing factors.
Blair said in August there were 10 vacancies in Cape Girardeau's patrol division and 42 officers have left the department in the past five years.
"The public narrative against law enforcement and 'defund the police' movements do not contribute to the emotional well-being of police officers," he added.
Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris Jr.said he has one firefighting vacancy currently and the city lacks a qualified applicant to fill the spot.
Morris also said his department has lost 29 firefighters to resignation in the past 11 years.
The City of Cape Girardeau expects to receive a total of $8.28 million in ARP funds.
Mayor Bob Fox said the counseling funding was not included in the previously adopted budget ending June 30, 2022, necessitating Tuesday's council action.
Fox said the current plan is to use ARP funds to pay for fire and police counselor services in fiscal years 2023, 2024 and 2025 too.
