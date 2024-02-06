Cape council to get city manager search update

The Illinois-based consultant charged with identifying candidates to replace retiring Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer will update the City Council on progress privately Monday.

GovHR USA vice president Mark Peterson, a former 20-year municipal manager of Normal, Illinois, will gather with the seven-person council during closed session.

At least one member of the council will have to join the meeting remotely as Mayor Bob Fox tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and is at home under quarantine.

“(Peterson) will tell us about his findings after surveying (city) staff, the council and city employees,” said Fox, who said the next step in the search is developing a city manager profile.

Once a profile is completed, Fox said, a process will be laid out to advertise the position.

“We don’t expect to advertise until after the first of the year,” Fox added.

Peterson said he has already developed the position profile and will ask for council feedback.

“Once the profile is finalized,” said Peterson, “we’ll put together a recruitment brochure and prepare a job posting announcement,” which he said would be shared in trade magazines, other publications and on social media.

Peterson said he expects the position to be advertised beginning in mid-January with a candidate selected by the time of Meyer’s June retirement.