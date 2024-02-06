Cape Council to decide fate of former theatre building

Cape Girardeau City Council members will decide whether to save or raze the former Broadway Theatre at their meeting Monday, May 1.

Council members voted 6-1 -- Robbie Guard was the sole dissenter -- April 17 in favor of holding a public hearing Monday to settle the matter of what to do with the historic downtown building.

Broadway Theatre has been slated for demolition since last spring with final bids for the work already submitted to the municipality. But, an 11th-hour proposal from developer Brennon Todt at the council's March 6 meeting gave city leaders an option to potentially save the structure.

Council members voted 4-3 in favor of directing municipal staff to explore options other than demolition. Mayor Stacy Kinder, Guard and Shannon Truxel voted against the directive.

Todt's proposal outlined a three-phase, multiyear, multimillion-dollar plan to transform the dilapidated structure into various retail and residential spaces and a small movie theater -- maintaining the original purpose of the building.

The century-old Broadway Theatre has been closed since 1997. A March 2021 fire substantially damaged the roof and structural integrity of the building. The municipality extended numerous repair orders in the aftermath of the fire -- prior to the building being slated for demolition -- but all lapsed without significant progress.

At Monday's meeting, council members will listen to public comments before making a decision on two new ordinances, one to accept the development agreement, another to accept a demolition bid, which expires the next day.