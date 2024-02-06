Cape council to consider tax rates Monday

Cape Girardeau City Council members will hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance at their meeting Monday, Aug. 7, to establish property tax rates for the City of Cape Girardeau for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

According to this ordinance, the rates per $100 assessed valuation are $.3057 for the General Fund, $.0573 for the Health Fund and $.6275 for the Downtown Special Business District. The General Fund and Health Fund rates will remain unchanged, while the Downtown Special Business District rate will decrease from $.6789.

The budgeted real and personal property tax revenues are $2,318,625 for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024. A home owner who owns a house worth $200,000 would pay $137.94 in real estate tax to the City. Residents would pay $12.10 for each $10,000 of personal property that they own.