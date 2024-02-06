All sections
NewsAugust 5, 2023

Cape council to consider tax rates Monday

Cape Girardeau City Council members will hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance at their meeting Monday, Aug. 7, to establish property tax rates for the City of Cape Girardeau for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. According to this ordinance, the rates per $100 assessed valuation are $.3057 for the General Fund, $.0573 for the Health Fund and $.6275 for the Downtown Special Business District. ...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau City Council members will hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance at their meeting Monday, Aug. 7, to establish property tax rates for the City of Cape Girardeau for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

According to this ordinance, the rates per $100 assessed valuation are $.3057 for the General Fund, $.0573 for the Health Fund and $.6275 for the Downtown Special Business District. The General Fund and Health Fund rates will remain unchanged, while the Downtown Special Business District rate will decrease from $.6789.

The budgeted real and personal property tax revenues are $2,318,625 for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024. A home owner who owns a house worth $200,000 would pay $137.94 in real estate tax to the City. Residents would pay $12.10 for each $10,000 of personal property that they own.

In other action, the council members will appoint one member to the Historic Preservation Commission for a term set to expire April 16, 2025. Anne Hendrix resigned from the commission June 21, leaving her position vacant. Jerimiah Nichols, Andrew Ostrowski, Shelly Ritter, Rhonda Weaks and Meghan Tyson have expressed interest in the position.

Council members will read other ordinances for the first time:

  • annexing land located at 2797 Benton Hill Road into the city limits and zoning it as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District;
  • extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property located at 2797 Benton Hill Road into the city limits;
  • zoning property located at 97 North Kingshighway as C-2, Highway Commercial District (There will also be a public hearing on this matter.);
  • accepting five permanent easements from The Mary Ann and Bert J. Kellerman Foundation, for property located at 401 Independence St.

There are also several previously discussed items on the consent agenda.

