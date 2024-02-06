Cape Council to consider several appointments Monday

Cape Girardeau City Council members will appoint members to several municipal panels -- Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board, Planning and Zoning Commission and University of Missouri Extension Council -- at their meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

An agreement between Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Cape Girardeau authorized the creation of a six-member Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board in 2016. Three members are appointed by the Chamber Board, one of whom will be the Chamber president. Three members are appointed by the City Council, one of whom will be the city manager.

John Echimovich, Alix Gasser, Ryan Gibson, Adrienne Henry, Michelle Latham, John McGowan, Laci Prucinsky, Keith Sander, Nathaniel Saverino, Kim Schuette and Kevin Timlin have expressed interest in serving on the board.

The council will appoint one member to the Planning and Zoning commission for a term that expires Nov. 1, 2025, since Melissa Stickel has resigned her position on the panel.

Diane Bauman, Greg Griffith, Rick Groh, Adrienne Henry, Gerald W. Jones, II, Michelle Latham, Jeremiah Nichols, Shelly Ritter and Rhonda Weaks have expressed interest in the position.

The council will also appoint one member to the University of Missouri Extension Council for a term expiring Feb. 28, 2025. One term on the council expired Feb. 28, 2023. This position was held by Ivy Shen. The appointee will represent Cape Girardeau and Jackson.