October 14, 2023

Cape Council to consider final portions of West Park Mall project

Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider the potential final step in their process of approving a West Park Mall redevelopment plan at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16. In a departure from routine, the second and third readings of an ordinance approving a redevelopment agreement between the City and River City Centre LLC, the mall's ownership group, will occur in regular business, instead of as an item on the council's consent agenda.

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
A West Park Mall redevelopment plan, proposed by River City Centre LLC, includes reconstruction of much of the building and development of out-parcel tracts around the 65-acre site perimeter.
A West Park Mall redevelopment plan, proposed by River City Centre LLC, includes reconstruction of much of the building and development of out-parcel tracts around the 65-acre site perimeter.

Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider the potential final step in their process of approving a West Park Mall redevelopment plan at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16.

In a departure from routine, the second and third readings of an ordinance approving a redevelopment agreement between the City and River City Centre LLC, the mall's ownership group, will occur in regular business, instead of as an item on the council's consent agenda. The move will allow the group and audience members to further discuss the issue.

Previously, council members approved tax increment financing, Community Improvement District and Transportation Development District components of the plan to redevelop the 65-acre site. Monday's discussion will include the comprehensive development agreement and a bond issue for the $100-plus-million project.

In other action, council members will consider amending the Central Business District (CBD) section of the city's Zoning Code.

The CBD is a large district containing many types of properties. Some of these properties were developed and historically used as gas stations, auto service centers and mechanic shops, which are not permitted under current CBD regulations. The amendment adds vehicle fueling, service or repair facilities, excluding body or paint shops to the special uses list. If approved, the amendment would make it possible to establish and operate such facilities in the CBD upon issuance of a special use permit.

Another proposal would amend the Temporary Uses section of the Zoning Code.

The amendment establishes mobile outdoor recreation facilities as a temporary use category. This category covers inflatable play structures and other movable structures or equipment rented for outdoor recreation activities.

Public hearings will be held on each matter.

Council members will also read other ordinances for the first time:

  • modifying the current City fee of 5% of the gross revenues for video service providers in the City to reflect the fee authorized amount beginning Aug. 31, 2023, continuing through Aug. 28, 2027 and thereafter;
  • adopting appropriation of unappropriated operating and capital expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024;
  • accepting an Easement from Six-Thirty Inc. along property located at 2078 Southern Expressway.

In other action the group will appoint three members to Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for terms expiring Oct. 29, 2026. Matt Britt, Jerry Dement, Beverly Evans, Alix Gasser, Alix Gasser, Greg Griffith, Rick Groh, Mary-Ann Maloney, John McGowan, Jeremiah Nichols, Keith Sander, John Schmoll, John Spear and Kevin Timlin have expressed interest in the position.

