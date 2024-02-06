Cape Council to consider final portions of West Park Mall project

Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider the potential final step in their process of approving a West Park Mall redevelopment plan at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16.

In a departure from routine, the second and third readings of an ordinance approving a redevelopment agreement between the City and River City Centre LLC, the mall's ownership group, will occur in regular business, instead of as an item on the council's consent agenda. The move will allow the group and audience members to further discuss the issue.

Previously, council members approved tax increment financing, Community Improvement District and Transportation Development District components of the plan to redevelop the 65-acre site. Monday's discussion will include the comprehensive development agreement and a bond issue for the $100-plus-million project.

In other action, council members will consider amending the Central Business District (CBD) section of the city's Zoning Code.

The CBD is a large district containing many types of properties. Some of these properties were developed and historically used as gas stations, auto service centers and mechanic shops, which are not permitted under current CBD regulations. The amendment adds vehicle fueling, service or repair facilities, excluding body or paint shops to the special uses list. If approved, the amendment would make it possible to establish and operate such facilities in the CBD upon issuance of a special use permit.