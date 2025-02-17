The Cape Girardeau City Council will consider authorizing the acquisition of temporary construction easements for the Cape Rock Drive Sidewalk Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant projects at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, at City Hall.
The TAP grants fund new sidewalk installation along Cape Rock Drive from Kingshighway to Perryville Road. According to the agenda report, there are two phases for the project — Phase 1 is from Kingshighway to Brookwood Drive and Phase 2 is from Brookwood Drive to Perryville Road.
"Phase 1 has a 64/36 federal/local cost match with a federal not-to-exceed amount of $422,400 and Phase 2 has a 80/20 federal/local match with a federal not-to-exceed amount of $264,000," the report states. "The local cost match will be paid for with TTF 6 sidewalk funds."
The council approved the first reading at its Feb. 3 meeting, regarding the acquisition of easements amid concerns raised by Cape Girardeau resident Bill Duffy. Duffy asked at the meeting for the city to "step back a little bit" from the project since a lot of time has passed since the initial grant funding.
Duffy showed photos of his yard in the vicinity of where the new sidewalk would be installed. He said he once had to re-level his front yard because of the city replacing a water meter
Duffy also asked the council to review the numbers regarding the cost of building the sidewalks, as he said the costs cited in the report were impossible.
Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley said sidewalks can still be installed without easements, but it does make it a lot easier. He added that approving the authorization doesn't start construction but allows staff to start speaking with citizens regarding acquiring the easements.
Pulley added that he would get in contact with Duffy to address his concerns regarding the sidewalks.
Mayor Stacy Kinder said the project is also meant to address an increase in pedestrian traffic in the neighborhood. Duffy disagreed with Kinder, saying there hadn't been an increase from what he had seen as he had lived in his house for 33 years.
The council approved the first reading of the authorization for acquiring the easements.
The second and third readings regarding the easements have been removed from the consent agenda and separated as their own solo piece of business for the Tuesday council meeting.
