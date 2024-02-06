All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location

The Cape Girardeau City Council will review an agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for enhancements at Roni's Mac Bar, including signage and lighting.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau City Council will consider authorizing a license and indemnity agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar on Monday, March 17, at the City Hall.

The council had previously approved issuing a special permit for use of an alleyway as a drive-through for the restaurant. The agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group would set out the responsibilities, conditions and liabilities assumed by the company.

According to an agenda report, the agreement allows the company to install a lighted double-sided sign, a chain-bound canopy and three mounted downlights at the 716 -718 Broadway location.

"A chain bound canopy that extends 4 feet over the 716-718 Broadway sidewalk public right of way with a height of 11 feet 4 inches. There are also 3 mounted downlights that are attached to the front of the building at 716-718 Broadway that project 4.1 inches over the Broadway public sidewalk right of way," the report states.

The report also states that city staff recommends the approval of the authorization of the agreement.

The City of Cape Girardeau, KeenMac and SEMO Cardinal Group are being sued by property groups, including Athena Property Group LLC, APG Limited LLC, Shiloh LLC and Remedy Capital LLC.

The property groups filed the lawsuit regarding the city’s decision to issue a special-use permit for the use of the alleyway to KeenMac LLC for Roni’s Mac Bar. The property groups argued in a petition the defendants have “unreasonably and unlawfully” restricted the plaintiffs’ drive-through access and rights to the alley and have suffered damages in excess of $25,000.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

