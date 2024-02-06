The Cape Girardeau City Council will consider authorizing a license and indemnity agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar on Monday, March 17, at the City Hall.

The council had previously approved issuing a special permit for use of an alleyway as a drive-through for the restaurant. The agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group would set out the responsibilities, conditions and liabilities assumed by the company.

According to an agenda report, the agreement allows the company to install a lighted double-sided sign, a chain-bound canopy and three mounted downlights at the 716 -718 Broadway location.