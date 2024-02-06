All sections
NewsOctober 6, 2024

Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Cape Girardeau City Council to appoint a new Ward 5 member after Rhett Pierce's resignation amid legal troubles. Key agenda items include a downtown drive-through proposal and land annexation plans.

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau City Council members will appoint a Ward 5 representative to the council at their meeting Monday, Oct. 7.

The seat became open when Rhett Pierce resigned after being charged with felony firearm and drug offenses. He has since been federally indicted in the case.

Several people submitted application packets to fill the seat: Ryan Essex, Tamara Givens, Rachel Huebel, Bryan Johnson, James Lawrence, Eric Redinger and former Ward 5 councilwoman Shannon Truxel.

The applicants had to provide proof of 90-plus day residency in Ward 5 and a financial disclosure document. The appointed council member will serve until at least the April election.

Council members will also consider allowing a drive-through restaurant for downtown.

The council's agenda includes a proposed special use permit for 716/718 Broadway, a two-story structure, that would include a drive-through restaurant on the bottom floor using an alley on the side of the building for egress.

Todt Roofing and Construction applied for the permit, listing Brandon Beninati as contact person.

Plans for the project show the north/south alley serving as the drive-through vehicle holding area for the business, which is not identified in the special use permit application.

In other new business, council members will consider annexing land at 560 Silverado Trail and zoning it as R-1, Single Family Suburban Residential. If approved, the council will also consider an ordinance to extend the boundaries of Ward 4 to include the property.

The group will also read for the first time an ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West Crossing East and appoint a new member to the Airport Advisory Board.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

