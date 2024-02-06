Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Cape Girardeau City Council members will appoint a Ward 5 representative to the council at their meeting Monday, Oct. 7.

The seat became open when Rhett Pierce resigned after being charged with felony firearm and drug offenses. He has since been federally indicted in the case.

Several people submitted application packets to fill the seat: Ryan Essex, Tamara Givens, Rachel Huebel, Bryan Johnson, James Lawrence, Eric Redinger and former Ward 5 councilwoman Shannon Truxel.

The applicants had to provide proof of 90-plus day residency in Ward 5 and a financial disclosure document. The appointed council member will serve until at least the April election.

Council members will also consider allowing a drive-through restaurant for downtown.