In accordance with a measure approved by the Missouri General Assembly this spring, Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading to a bill Monday extending the hours liquor may be sold in the city on Sundays.

"This ordinance is just to comply with a recent change in state law," Mayor Bob Fox told the Southeast Missourian, who noted final reading will be Oct. 4.

The current Sunday hours are from 9 a.m. to midnight.

The new hours, assuming final passage by the council, will be 6 a.m. Sunday to 1:30 a.m. Monday, bringing Sunday in line with the rest of the week.

Senate Bill 126 had passed both houses of the state legislature by May 14 and was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson on July 7.

Local delegation

State Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) and state Reps. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) and Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) voted for the measure.