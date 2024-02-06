All sections
September 21, 2021

Cape Council to adjust Sunday liquor sales hours; TTF6 money allotted for streets

In accordance with a measure approved by the Missouri General Assembly this spring, Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading to a bill Monday extending the hours liquor may be sold in the city on Sundays. "This ordinance is just to comply with a recent change in state law," Mayor Bob Fox told the Southeast Missourian, who noted final reading will be Oct. 4...

Jeff Long
The Liquor Warehouse, 52 S. Plaza Way, seen Monday in Cape Girardeau.
The Liquor Warehouse, 52 S. Plaza Way, seen Monday in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

In accordance with a measure approved by the Missouri General Assembly this spring, Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading to a bill Monday extending the hours liquor may be sold in the city on Sundays.

"This ordinance is just to comply with a recent change in state law," Mayor Bob Fox told the Southeast Missourian, who noted final reading will be Oct. 4.

The current Sunday hours are from 9 a.m. to midnight.

The new hours, assuming final passage by the council, will be 6 a.m. Sunday to 1:30 a.m. Monday, bringing Sunday in line with the rest of the week.

Senate Bill 126 had passed both houses of the state legislature by May 14 and was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson on July 7.

Local delegation

State Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) and state Reps. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) and Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) voted for the measure.

State Reps. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146) and Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) voted "no."

"I voted 'no' because I think there's plenty of time (on Sunday) for people to buy alcohol, and as a churchgoer, I just think Sunday has too many things going on already," said Hovis, who first took office in 2019.

"I didn't think (an extension) was necessary. People can plan ahead (and) Sunday is kind of a sacred day for me," said Wallingford, who is back serving in the legislature's lower chamber after terming out of the Missouri Senate after eight years.

Wallingford and Hovis said they both thought extending Sunday liquor sale hours would pass despite their opposition.

"I knew (the bill) was going to pass but I was just making a statement," Wallingford added.

The formal measure "modifying provisions relating to the sale of intoxicating liquors," passed the Missouri Senate on April 15 on a 28-4 vote. The same legislation was greenlighted by the state House on May 14 on a 128-16 vote.

Other actions

  • The City Council gave first reading approval to appropriating $1.8 million in Transportation Trust Fund 6 money for street repair. The city has been collecting TTF6 funds from city residents via the 1/2 cent sales tax levy since Jan. 1.
  • Shawn Wasson of Ward 4 was appointed to the Airport Advisory Board until April 30, 2023. Wasson will fill the unexpired term of Hannah Seesing, who resigned.
  • Mark Stone of Ward 3 was named to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board until Oct. 29, 2022. Stone will assume the unexpired term of Kenneth Stilson, upon his resignation.
