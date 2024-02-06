In accordance with a measure approved by the Missouri General Assembly this spring, Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading to a bill Monday extending the hours liquor may be sold in the city on Sundays.
"This ordinance is just to comply with a recent change in state law," Mayor Bob Fox told the Southeast Missourian, who noted final reading will be Oct. 4.
The current Sunday hours are from 9 a.m. to midnight.
The new hours, assuming final passage by the council, will be 6 a.m. Sunday to 1:30 a.m. Monday, bringing Sunday in line with the rest of the week.
Senate Bill 126 had passed both houses of the state legislature by May 14 and was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson on July 7.
State Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) and state Reps. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) and Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) voted for the measure.
State Reps. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146) and Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) voted "no."
"I voted 'no' because I think there's plenty of time (on Sunday) for people to buy alcohol, and as a churchgoer, I just think Sunday has too many things going on already," said Hovis, who first took office in 2019.
"I didn't think (an extension) was necessary. People can plan ahead (and) Sunday is kind of a sacred day for me," said Wallingford, who is back serving in the legislature's lower chamber after terming out of the Missouri Senate after eight years.
Wallingford and Hovis said they both thought extending Sunday liquor sale hours would pass despite their opposition.
"I knew (the bill) was going to pass but I was just making a statement," Wallingford added.
The formal measure "modifying provisions relating to the sale of intoxicating liquors," passed the Missouri Senate on April 15 on a 28-4 vote. The same legislation was greenlighted by the state House on May 14 on a 128-16 vote.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.