NewsNovember 19, 2019

Cape council tables proposed parking ban on Normal, calls for further study

Cars crowd the curbs along Normal Avenue on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. If some students have their way, those cars would be gone. A group of students, members of a campus leadership association, on Monday urged the Cape Girardeau City Council to ban on-street parking on Normal Avenue from Henderson Avenue to North Pacific Street...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Cars are seen parked along Normal Avenue on Monday on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. The city council is looking into the possiblity of eliminating street parking on the avenue from North Henderson Avenue to North Pacific Street.
BEN MATTHEWS

Cars crowd the curbs along Normal Avenue on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. If some students have their way, those cars would be gone.

A group of students, members of a campus leadership association, on Monday urged the Cape Girardeau City Council to ban on-street parking on Normal Avenue from Henderson Avenue to North Pacific Street.

But council members questioned the wisdom of removing all on-street parking on the city street. The council voted to table the measure to allow city staff to research the issue.

Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex said he understands the need to limit parking on Normal Avenue, which cuts through the campus, there “has to be a way to do it without shutting down the entire street.”

Former councilman John Voss lives on Alta Vista Drive, which borders the campus. Voss said banning all public parking on Normal Avenue would prompt students to park on neighboring streets, leading to parking congestion for those who live near the university.

Voss said students already park illegally on his street, but there is little enforcement of parking laws.

Essex said the area is “still a place where we need public parking.”

Members of the Presidents Leadership Association at Southeast proposed the on-street parking ban as a way to improve pedestrian safety.

During a single lunch hour, student Caleb White said his group counted 1,356 pedestrians who crossed Normal Avenue. During the same hour, 448 cars drove by, he told the council.

At the same time, White said they counted 48 vehicles parked legally along the north and south sides of the street and another 25 parked illegally.

White said there is off-street parking available behind Kent Library.

But Southeast student Ramona Bailey suggested city officials install signs advising motorists to yield to pedestrians crossing Normal Avenue rather than eliminate convenient parking.

According to Bailey, there is insufficient public parking behind Kent Library to meet the needs of motorists.

Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson, who is employed by the university, said he understands the concerns about pedestrian safety. Many students cross the street while looking at their cellphones, paying little attention to oncoming cars.

Beth Glaus, who directs the university’s Department of Public Safety, said campus police leave parking enforcement on Normal Avenue up to city police because it is a city street.

City officials acknowledged it is difficult to ticket motorists who park illegally for short periods of time.

“Overseeing that and issuing tickets becomes a full-time gig,” Presson said.

Mayor Bob Fox said he understands the concern for the safety of pedestrians as well as concerns of residents who don’t want public parking eliminated.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

