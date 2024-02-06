Cars crowd the curbs along Normal Avenue on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. If some students have their way, those cars would be gone.

A group of students, members of a campus leadership association, on Monday urged the Cape Girardeau City Council to ban on-street parking on Normal Avenue from Henderson Avenue to North Pacific Street.

But council members questioned the wisdom of removing all on-street parking on the city street. The council voted to table the measure to allow city staff to research the issue.

Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex said he understands the need to limit parking on Normal Avenue, which cuts through the campus, there “has to be a way to do it without shutting down the entire street.”

Former councilman John Voss lives on Alta Vista Drive, which borders the campus. Voss said banning all public parking on Normal Avenue would prompt students to park on neighboring streets, leading to parking congestion for those who live near the university.

Voss said students already park illegally on his street, but there is little enforcement of parking laws.

Essex said the area is “still a place where we need public parking.”

Members of the Presidents Leadership Association at Southeast proposed the on-street parking ban as a way to improve pedestrian safety.

During a single lunch hour, student Caleb White said his group counted 1,356 pedestrians who crossed Normal Avenue. During the same hour, 448 cars drove by, he told the council.