Cape council set to take stand on prevailing wage repeal effort

The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to vote today on a resolution in support of state legislative efforts to repeal Missouri's prevailing-wage law.

With approval of the resolution, the council would become the third local governmental body to back the repeal effort in the past 10 days.

Mayor Harry Rediger said he and other council members are pushing the resolution because the Legislature has not passed a repeal bill, and it is getting near to the end of the session.

"They just haven't got it done," Rediger said of lawmakers.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission and the Cape Girardeau School Board approved similar resolutions urging lawmakers to repeal the wage law.

Local government officials said the law adds to the cost of tax-funded, public works projects.

The law requires contractors to pay a state-determined minimum wage for each construction trade on public-works projects.

The Missouri Municipal League is among the groups pushing for repeal of the wage law, according to deputy city manager Molly Hood.

A coalition of more than 1,000 Missouri-based construction contractors in 14 trade associations have opposed the latest efforts to repeal the law, according to a statement from the group.

City manager Scott Meyer has recommended approval of the repeal resolution.

"The prevailing wage is the minimum-wage amount workers on Missouri public works construction projects must be paid," Meyer wrote in an agenda report to council members.

The Missouri Department of Labor calculates the prevailing-wage rates for each county based on surveys of wages paid on past construction jobs.