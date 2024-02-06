Cape Council scraps use-tax measure for now

Cape Girardeau city officials have scrapped the idea of putting a use-tax measure on the April ballot, preferring instead to see what the state Legislature might do to tax online sales.

At Mondayï¿½s study session, council members agreed with city staff it makes sense to see whether lawmakers will establish a process allowing the state and local governments to levy sales taxes on online purchases.

City manager Scott Meyer said the council would have had to start the process next month to put a tax issue on the April ballot.

In April, council members and city staff discussed placing a use-tax measure on the ballot next year while eliminating a quarter-cent capital improvements sales that expires at the end of 2019.

City officials have said a use tax on out-of-state purchases would equal the total city sales tax rate charged on purchases made at Cape Girardeau stores.

Meyer told the council Monday a use tax could generate $2 million to $2.5 million a year for the city government.

Retail sales-tax revenue has been flat in recent years largely because more people are buying items online, he said.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision overturned a pair of decades-old decisions that made it difficult for states to collect sales tax from online businesses that didnï¿½t have a physical presence in their states.

As a result of the ruling, states can pass laws requiring out-of-town sellers to collect sales taxes.

How that affects Cape Girardeau and other cities in Missouri depends on what, if any, legislation on this issue is passed in the 2019 session, Meyer said.

Legislation could eliminate the need for cities to impose use taxes, city officials said earlier this year.

At this point, it is unclear what legislation may be proposed to collect sales taxes from online purchases, Meyer told the council.

ï¿½There are so many questions on this,ï¿½ he said.

Cape Girardeau voters twice defeated use-tax measures in the last four years.