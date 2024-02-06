Cape Girardeau city and school district staff plan to dive into the finances of operating two indoor pools as officials wrestle with how best to recover costs.

City manager Scott Meyer told council and school board members, at a joint study session Tuesday at the Osage Centre, staff members need to do “a deep dive” to determine annual operating costs and how much revenue could be generated to help cover costs.

It’s unclear how long it will take to compile the information and present it to the council and school board.

Throughout more than a year of planning, the focus was on constructing a single indoor facility with a competitive pool and a leisure pool.

But an ad hoc advisory committee last month concluded, to keep costs down, the city and the Cape Girardeau School District should construct a leisure pool on the Jefferson Elementary School campus and renovate the 50-meter Central Municipal Pool as a competitive swimming venue.

The plan would keep the project within the $10 million construction budget, according to consultant George Deines. The city has committed $6 million to the project; the school district, $4 million.

But council and school board members Tuesday voiced concern about the expense of operating two pools and how to recover some of those costs.

Council members Daniel Presson and Robbie Guard said the pool operations will never break even, but they and others at the meeting emphasized the need to get a handle on the potential costs.

Presson said he wants to know all of the potential costs associated with the proposed project.

“I want to know the worst-case scenario. We’ve got to make sure we have every cost figured out,” he added.

It costs close to $400,000 a year now to operate the municipal pool. After revenue, the city and the school district expend about $240,000 to subsidize the remaining costs.

Deines said it could cost more than $1 million annually to operate two indoor pools. But increased revenue could reduce the amount of subsidy needed from the school district and the city government, officials said.

Mayor Bob Fox said school and city staff need to come up with a plan to better cover operational costs.

“To me, that is critical,” he said.