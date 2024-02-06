Amidst a short and largely uneventful agenda with two Cape Girardeau City Council members on vacation, Kenneth Haskin attended his first meeting as the city's ninth city manager since the position was created in 1966. Haskin succeeds the retired Scott Meyer, who spent 12 years in the job.

Julia Jones was recognized by Mayor Bob Fox for her 10 years service as director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department. Jones, the great-great-granddaughter of Cape Girardeau Mayor George C. Thilenius, who served the city from 1867 to 1873, will spend her last day on the job July 12.

Downtown TIF

The City Council held a required public hearing on whether "satisfactory progress" is being made on the Redevelopment Project Area One Downtown TIF (tax increment financing) project.

Presented by deputy manager Molly Mehner, council members were reminded a plan was approved in January 2016 covering five redevelopment project areas.

Area One, or RPA-1, was designated as an area for professional office development, dining, hospitality and upper story residential development in order to "positively impact the economic well-being of the downtown."

RPA-1 progress

Area One involved the redevelopment of three venerable buildings.