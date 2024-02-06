All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 20, 2018

Cape Council rezones land, clears way for development of townhouses

The Cape Girardeau City Council rezoned property Monday along Old Hopper Road, clearing the way for construction of townhouses despite concerns of neighbors. Council members approved the rezoning more than four months after turning down the same request amid fierce opposition from area residents...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

The Cape Girardeau City Council rezoned property Monday along Old Hopper Road, clearing the way for construction of townhouses despite concerns of neighbors.

Council members approved the rezoning more than four months after turning down the same request amid fierce opposition from area residents.

Council members voted to rezone the more than 18-acre site from R-1, single-family residential district, to R-3, high-density, single-family residential district.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin said the rezoning will allow for construction of duplexes or townhouses with up to nine units per acre, compared to four units per acre in the R-1 zone.

The rezoned area is part of a nearly 56-acre tract, located west of Old Hopper Road and south of Hopper Road. Developer Brandon Williams plans to build single-family homes on the existing R-1 zoned land.

As for the townhouses, Williams plans to construct them along a stretch of Old Hopper Road.

Mayor Bob Fox said there are many areas of the city where R-1 and R-3 tracts are adjacent to each other. Shrimplin, city planner, said the development is compatible with the existing neighborhood of single-family homes.

The cityï¿½s planning and zoning commission twice recommended approval of the rezoning request.

But the council turned down the request in July without a vote after neighbors said the proposed duplexes would lead to traffic congestion and pose a safety problem.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Williams subsequently posted a sign on the site indicating he planned to build federal Housing and Urban Development-approved rental homes.

Neighbors immediately objected to the idea, voicing complaints on social media and to city officials.

Williams subsequently took down the sign and submitted a new rezoning application, essentially returning to his original development proposal.

At Mondayï¿½s meeting, several residents near the proposed development expressed concern about its impact on traffic on Old Hopper Road. They also voiced concern about whether Williams will build a quality development.

Resident Cheryl Essner told the council, ï¿½This is a big change for our area.ï¿½

Megan Andrews, an attorney for Williams, said the development will be similar to the Villas of West Park, located off Bloomfield Road.

ï¿½It will be a very nice area,ï¿½ she said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy