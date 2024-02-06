Cape Council rezones land, clears way for development of townhouses

The Cape Girardeau City Council rezoned property Monday along Old Hopper Road, clearing the way for construction of townhouses despite concerns of neighbors.

Council members approved the rezoning more than four months after turning down the same request amid fierce opposition from area residents.

Council members voted to rezone the more than 18-acre site from R-1, single-family residential district, to R-3, high-density, single-family residential district.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin said the rezoning will allow for construction of duplexes or townhouses with up to nine units per acre, compared to four units per acre in the R-1 zone.

The rezoned area is part of a nearly 56-acre tract, located west of Old Hopper Road and south of Hopper Road. Developer Brandon Williams plans to build single-family homes on the existing R-1 zoned land.

As for the townhouses, Williams plans to construct them along a stretch of Old Hopper Road.

Mayor Bob Fox said there are many areas of the city where R-1 and R-3 tracts are adjacent to each other. Shrimplin, city planner, said the development is compatible with the existing neighborhood of single-family homes.

The cityï¿½s planning and zoning commission twice recommended approval of the rezoning request.

But the council turned down the request in July without a vote after neighbors said the proposed duplexes would lead to traffic congestion and pose a safety problem.