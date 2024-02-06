Cape council revamps liquor review board

The Cape Girardeau City Council has revamped the liquor-license review board, giving itself the power to appoint all three members of the board and eliminating the need for the council to handle appeals.

Under the measure given first-round approval last week, the city manager would no longer appoint any review board members and city employees no longer would serve on the board.

The review board considers appeals when the city manager denies liquor licenses. The board’s decision until now could be appealed to the council.

But under the new policy, such an appeal would go directly to circuit court, city attorney Eric Cunningham said.

The council is expected to give final approval to the changes next week.

The changes come little more than eight years after council members established a liquor-license review board and a process allowing an appeal to the council.

Council members in 2011 concluded it would streamline and shorten the process by allowing the city manager to grant and deny liquor-license applications.

Before then, the council handled every liquor-license request, amounting to 20 to 25 new applications a year and about 120 renewals, according to Southeast Missourian archives.

The latest changes come only months after the council had to deal with an appeal of a controversial liquor-license renewal application.

In July, the liquor board, whose members included two employees of the city, upheld city manager Scott Meyer’s decision to deny the application for a south-side banquet hall, which had been the scene of several shootings.

River Valley Banquet Center owner Ricky Werner had appealed Meyer’s decision in late June to deny the liquor-license renewal application.

Attorney Ron Garms, representing Werner, argued at the July hearing his client was being unfairly singled out for disturbances for which the banquet hall at 631 S. Sprigg St. was not to blame.