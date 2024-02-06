The Cape Girardeau City Council refused Monday to rezone nearly 18 acres along Old Hopper Road after strong opposition from nearby property owners who said construction of duplexes or town homes would lead to traffic congestion and pose a safety problem.

A motion to approve the rezoning failed for lack of a second.

But Mayor Bob Fox told opponents of the project the developer now may construct single-family homes of less value, which could reduce neighborhood property values.

ï¿½You will have more traffic,ï¿½ he told the crowd at city hall. ï¿½It is going to be developed no matter what.ï¿½

Developer Brandon Williams sought to rezone the tract from R-1, single-family residential, to R-3, high-density, single-family residential. The rezoning request dealt with part of a 55.8 acre tract at the southwest corner of Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road. The entire tract, whose western boundary borders Interstate 55, is currently zoned to allow for construction of single-family homes.

R-3 zoning allows for up to nine units per acre compared to four units per acre in the R-1 zone, city planner Ryan Shrimplin said in an agenda report to the council. It does not allow for apartments, he said before the meeting.

Williams initially had proposed to rezone another 15.9 acres on the west side of the tract for commercial development, but Shrimplin said before the council meeting the developer subsequently withdrew the commercial zoning request.

The commercial zoning (C-1) was initially proposed, based on the future extension of Veterans Memorial Drive southward from Hopper Road where it now dead ends, Shrimplin said.

Williams told the council he wanted to build housing for people age 55 and older, who donï¿½t want to have to take care of the exterior of their property.

But about 10 residents in the neighborhood said they opposed the development.

The cityï¿½s planning and zoning commission had recommended approval of the rezoning request despite neighborhood opposition.