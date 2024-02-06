All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 4, 2025

Cape council receives annual audit report with no deficiencies found

The Cape Girardeau City Council received a clean audit report for FY ending June 30. The audit found no financial misstatements or compliance issues, with federal spending of over $11.8 million scrutinized.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau City Council received the city's annual audit report for the fiscal year (FY) ending June 30 on Monday, Feb. 3, at City Hall.

Jeff Stroder of Beussink, Hey, Roe, and Stroder L.L.C. presented the audit's findings to the council. He said they gave three reports to the council of the audit.

Stroder said in the first report that it is their opinion that "the net position of all the funds of the city are fairly stated". He said it is an "unmodified" or "clean" opinion.

"That's the one you want on your financial statements," Stroder said.

He said the second part of the audit report did not find any "weaknesses or deficiencies" in the city's internal controls.

Stroder also identified if the city was in compliance with government auditing standards such as laws, regulations and grant agreements that are considered financial.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We found no instances of noncompliance with any of the testing that we perform," he said.

Stroder also added that when working with some of their clients, sometimes they will recommend changes that need to be made before the issuing of a clean opinion. He said to his "recollection" they didn't have to make any significant recommendations or even any recommended changes to the city's finances.

Mayor Stacy Kinder responded to the clean opinion by saying that "is really great news".

Stroder moved on to the city's last and third report which is required if the city spent more than $750,000 of the federal government's money. He said the city expended "a little over $11.8 million" federal dollars and had to test a certain percentage of the dollars, which included $8.9 million for the Airport Improvement Program and Coronavirus expenditures that were around $1.5 million.

Stroder said they had to test if the way the money was accounted and spent was in compliance with the federal government's requirements. He said their "unmodified opinion" shows they found no instances of "noncompliance".

Stroder also said they found no deficiencies in the city's internal controls related to compliance requirements.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 4
Former Missouri senator Holly Thompson Rehder named AxAdvoca...
NewsFeb. 4
Missouri House committee votes to legalize video slot machin...
NewsFeb. 4
Jackson aldermen announce Route 61 will open Friday
NewsFeb. 4
Cape Council honors late Gary W. Rust

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Charleston man arrested after allegedly making terrorist threat at Cape SportsPlex
NewsFeb. 4
Charleston man arrested after allegedly making terrorist threat at Cape SportsPlex
New Madrid County's new sheriff aims for transparency and proactive crime reduction
NewsFeb. 4
New Madrid County's new sheriff aims for transparency and proactive crime reduction
Robbie Myers honored with Alumni Star Award for dedication to community service
NewsFeb. 4
Robbie Myers honored with Alumni Star Award for dedication to community service
Cape Police Department presents new app, camera registration to Cape Council
NewsFeb. 4
Cape Police Department presents new app, camera registration to Cape Council
Cape's Peter Kinder elected chairman of state Republican Party
NewsFeb. 3
Cape's Peter Kinder elected chairman of state Republican Party
Cape County commissioners approve new IT software, online archive records
NewsFeb. 3
Cape County commissioners approve new IT software, online archive records
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged domestic assault
NewsFeb. 3
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged domestic assault
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church on a mission to raise cancer awareness
NewsFeb. 1
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church on a mission to raise cancer awareness
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy