Cape council receives annual audit report with no deficiencies found

The Cape Girardeau City Council received the city's annual audit report for the fiscal year (FY) ending June 30 on Monday, Feb. 3, at City Hall.

Jeff Stroder of Beussink, Hey, Roe, and Stroder L.L.C. presented the audit's findings to the council. He said they gave three reports to the council of the audit.

Stroder said in the first report that it is their opinion that "the net position of all the funds of the city are fairly stated". He said it is an "unmodified" or "clean" opinion.

"That's the one you want on your financial statements," Stroder said.

He said the second part of the audit report did not find any "weaknesses or deficiencies" in the city's internal controls.

Stroder also identified if the city was in compliance with government auditing standards such as laws, regulations and grant agreements that are considered financial.