Cape council pushes developer to fix expanding Town Plaza pothole

An expanding, large pothole in Town Plaza shopping center has prompted the Cape Girardeau City Council to push for the developer to make plans to fix the pavement before it will fill positions on a community improvement district board.

Council members on Monday delayed making new appointments to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors.

Mayor Bob Fox and other council members said they have received numerous complaints about the poor condition of pavement at Town Plaza.

A major concern is "a huge pothole" on Plaza Way in Town Plaza, Fox said the day after the council meeting.

"This one is just getting bigger and bigger," he said.

While shoppers may view Plaza Way as a roadway through the shopping area, the mayor said it is not a city street and not the responsibility of the city to fix and maintain.

Fox said it's not just shopping center customers who are frustrated with the potholes.

The owners of businesses that rent commercial space in Town Plaza are "frustrated" with the problem and want the potholes fixed, Fox said.

The developer has vowed to patch the potholes.

Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex said earlier this week the pothole is "a cavern in the parking lot that needs to be dealt with."

Greater Missouri Builders of St. Charles, Missouri, owns the shopping center and largely controls the community improvement district (CID).

Fox said the city has little control over the developer besides appointment of CID board members, who administer the use of revenue from a sales tax levied in the district.

The Southeast Missourian reported in 2016 the developer-run taxing district operated for nearly a decade with virtually no governmental oversight or public accountability, based on a review of hundreds of district and governmental records.