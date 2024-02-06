The Cape Girardeau City Council postponed action Tuesday on a measure to regulate the use of shipping containers as building materials, sending the long-debated issue back to the planning and zoning commission.

At a study session before the regular meeting, council members said there appeared to be some confusion as to what the planning commission recommended.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin said last week the commission in August had recommended regulating shipping containers through special-use permits.

But Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said he spoke with several of the commissioners who viewed the recommendation differently.

“I am certain they didn’t know of the changes,” he said.

Guard said there has been “a huge misconception” of what the commissioners intended.

Shrimplin acknowledged he did not attend the August commission meeting.

Mayor Harry Rediger urged the council to send the matter back to the planning commission.

“I feel we should go about this in an organized manner,” he said.

Rediger, Guard and Ward 5 Councilman Bob Fox said Friday they specifically wanted to ban construction of dwellings using metal shipping containers as building materials.

At the regular meeting, Guard said it was time for council action.

“I think we have discussed it enough,” he said.

But the council voted to kick the issue back to the planning commission.

Deputy city manager Molly Hood said the commission will take up the issue at its meeting Sept. 13.

Council members said they expect to act on the issue later this month.

While there was little discussion of the container issue at the council’s regular meeting, there was plenty of discussion surrounding development plans for Williamsburg Subdivision along Perryville Road.

Neighborhood residents objected to developer Brandon Williams’ plan to build a second entrance or exit that would connect to Autumn Drive.