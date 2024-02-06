The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to overturn a decision by a city board that would have barred a south-side convenience store from selling alcohol.

The vote was 6-1 with Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex dissenting.

Council members said they were not renewing the liquor license, but were leaving it to city staff to review the application as staff would review any other liquor-license request.

Mayor Bob Fox said, ï¿½The council does not grant liquor licenses.ï¿½

The board of adjustment voted 5-0 last month to deny a request for a variance needed for The Outlet convenience store at 341 S. Sprigg St. to continue to sell liquor.

The store is within 200 feet of the Salvation Army building, which is considered a church, city staff said.

City code prohibits granting of liquor licenses to any establishments within 200 feet of a church, school or any other building regularly used as a place of religious worship without consent of the adjustment board

City staff had recommended denial of the liquor-license request. City planner Ryan Shrimplin in a staff report said ï¿½the establishment has become a haven for loiterers and alleged intoxication, littering, harassment of children and other activities detrimental to the neighborhood.ï¿½

A south-side neighborhood group called SNAP (Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please) called on the council to uphold the adjustment boardï¿½s decision. The group has voiced concerns to city staff about loitering and intoxicated people at that location for months.

But Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore, in whose ward the convenience store is located, urged the council to overturn the adjustment boardï¿½s decision.

She said it is unfair to blame the convenience store owner for a community problem.

She said she received numerous calls from residents in her ward who support the request to renew the liquor license. She said alcohol is sold at establishments throughout the city and crime occurs citywide, too.

While ownership has changed, Moore and Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said there long has been a convenience store on that corner selling liquor.

SNAP member Carolyn Ervin-Mobley said school children have told her group they had been harassed by people who were drunk who congregated around the convenience store.

But Moore said she has visited the area and has not seen any harassment of children.

ï¿½I didnï¿½t see any person at The Outlet messing with the kids,ï¿½ she said.