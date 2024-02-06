Cape council OKs spending $80,000 to update comprehensive plan

The Cape Girardeau City Council will spend up to $80,000 to update the city's comprehensive plan.

Council members approved an agreement Monday with Teska Associates Inc. of Evanston, Illinois. Teska will be assisted by Orion Planning + Design of Boulder, Colorado.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin said Tuesday the work to update the city's plan could take nine months to a year. The council adopted the current comprehensive plan Jan. 22, 2008.

Shrimplin said the planning effort will involve a "significant public process."

In an agenda report to the council, Shrimplin wrote the agreement "includes a robust public engagement process to ensure the plan update reflects the values and goals of Cape Girardeau's citizens and other stakeholders."

The scope of services includes interviews with key stakeholders such as developers, local businesses, property owners, school officials, Realtors and city representatives.

The planning process also includes an online community survey, a project website to inform the community and provide an opportunity for public input and some type of community event.

"We want citizens to feel they have ownership of the plan," Shrimplin said.