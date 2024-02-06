A redevelopment proposal for a new coffee shop and high-end living space in the old Pitter’s Lounge building at 811 Broadway was given the final go-ahead by Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday.

The estimated $1.29 million development is to be financed in part with a $476,689 tax-increment financing (TIF) allotment made possible due to the structure’s “blighted” designation by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission.

As a blighted property, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian, the city could continue to expect diminished property tax revenue going forward and nothing in the way of sales-tax receipts.

“It’s a neat development (idea),” said Scott Meyer, Cape Girardeau’s city manager, “and I hope it can be successful.”

Restoreme LLC of Cape Girardeau is the developer and its Facebook page calls the concern a “woman-owned business.”

Dr. Suzanne Hightower of Restoreme said she plans to place six luxury apartments in the 11,556-square-foot structure most recently known as Pitter’s Lounge — four on the second and two on the first — and she plans to operate a café, to be known as Speakeasy Coffee, on the ground level.

Prohibition history

Hightower, a pharmacist at Jackson Walmart, says the café’s name is intentional.

“The structure dates to 1923 and was said to have housed a speakeasy in the basement,” she said.

A “speakeasy” was a catch-all term to describe illegal establishments selling alcohol during the 1920 to 1933 Prohibition era.

The coffee shop will feature specialty coffees, teas, Italian sodas and smoothie options, Hightower said.

Hightower bought the building in January and plans to begin extensive construction in October.