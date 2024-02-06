A redevelopment proposal for a new coffee shop and high-end living space in the old Pitter’s Lounge building at 811 Broadway was given the final go-ahead by Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday.
The estimated $1.29 million development is to be financed in part with a $476,689 tax-increment financing (TIF) allotment made possible due to the structure’s “blighted” designation by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission.
As a blighted property, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian, the city could continue to expect diminished property tax revenue going forward and nothing in the way of sales-tax receipts.
“It’s a neat development (idea),” said Scott Meyer, Cape Girardeau’s city manager, “and I hope it can be successful.”
Restoreme LLC of Cape Girardeau is the developer and its Facebook page calls the concern a “woman-owned business.”
Dr. Suzanne Hightower of Restoreme said she plans to place six luxury apartments in the 11,556-square-foot structure most recently known as Pitter’s Lounge — four on the second and two on the first — and she plans to operate a café, to be known as Speakeasy Coffee, on the ground level.
Hightower, a pharmacist at Jackson Walmart, says the café’s name is intentional.
“The structure dates to 1923 and was said to have housed a speakeasy in the basement,” she said.
A “speakeasy” was a catch-all term to describe illegal establishments selling alcohol during the 1920 to 1933 Prohibition era.
The coffee shop will feature specialty coffees, teas, Italian sodas and smoothie options, Hightower said.
Hightower bought the building in January and plans to begin extensive construction in October.
“(The building) has been in very bad shape and the roof was about to collapse,” the Iowa native said.
An initial task, Hightower said, is to put in storefront windows.
“Restoreme is passionate about restoration and promoting sustainability practices in the community,” she said, noting her plan is to outfit the former Pitter’s with solar panels to reduce energy usage and skylights in each apartment to optimize ambient light.
Hightower said it has been a long slog getting funding to buy the run-down structure.
“It took me eight months, 20 rejections and $200,000 of my own money to obtain a loan to (buy) 811 Broadway,” she said.
If all goes well, Hightower said she plans to give some of any profits made to a homeless shelter.
“I also want to mentor other entrepreneurs,” she said, noting the help of an undergraduate class at Southeast Missouri State University in producing an introductory video.
In her TIF application, Hightower said the structure was once visited by Elvis Presley.
At one time, 811 Broadway was the former home of American Legion Post 63.
Hightower said she plans to have the apartments ready for lease and the coffee shop operational in early 2022.
“I will be more looking at more historic properties to redevelop and renovate,” she said.
