Cape Council OKs bonds for River Campus Art Expansion project

Cape Girardeau City Council, meeting virtually because of COVID-19 concerns, approved Tuesday the issuance of $10 million in industrial revenue bonds to re-purpose two buildings along South Frederick and Morgan Oak streets and construct a third building as a centralized art complex for Southeast Missouri State University students who study ceramics, woodworking, metal sculpture, painting and 3-D printing.

The city will issue the bonds at the request of Chief Property Development LLC, owned by Scott and Lisa Blank.

"This is a passion of ours to help bring these arts under one roof at River Campus," said Scott Blank, who said the project will be done in two phases.

Phase I: renovate the 10,000-square-foot former Cape Restaurant Supply building at 340 S. Frederick for ceramics education and modify a nearby 5,000-square-foot building for students of painting.

Both structures are already owned by Chief Property Development.

Blank said assuming rapid approval of city permits, he hopes to have the first phase completed by June, possibly permitting Southeast to begin using the space as early as fall semester 2021.

"We see this initial phase of development as a pretty quick turnaround," Blank told the Southeast Missourian.

Phase II: build an 18,000-square-foot building perpendicular to the ceramics/painting structures to house woodworking, metal sculpture, 3-D printing and classroom space.

The building out of Phase II does not have a firm start date but Blank said he hopes for a 2023 completion.