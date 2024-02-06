By a 4-3 vote Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of a $20,000 expenditure to support a needs analysis and community survey for a proposed 13th community college in Missouri.

Rich Payne, who for 18 years directed the Career and Technology Center (CTC) in Cape Girardeau, made the request on behalf of the Committee for Affordable Technical Education, which he chairs.

Payne told city lawmakers MGT of America Consulting of Tallahassee, Florida, will do the analysis/survey and is charging a total of $98,375.

The technical education committee was formed recently by the school districts of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Perryville to pursue forming a community college and technical school taxing district in the Cape Girardeau region.

“We have to call it a ‘community college’ by state statute,” said Payne, who fielded a series of questions from the six ward council members and Mayor Bob Fox, who met via Zoom.

“It will be a technical school (because) we don’t need more general education in our area,” Payne added.

It marked the third consecutive meeting in which city lawmakers met virtually because of COVID-19 concerns.

Stacy Kinder and Shannon Truxel, of the sixth and fifth council wards, respectively, thought the city should give only $10,000, the amount previously approved by the cities of Jackson and Perryville.

“It’s a confusing topic (so) I’m comfortable with 10 right now,” Kinder said.

“$10,000 shows support and is more appropriate,” Truxel added.

Ward 1’s Dan Presson joined in favoring the reduced amount but was generally skeptical of the concept.

“Not enough information has been provided to my satisfaction,” Presson said.

“I want to see the overview of the goals. A taxpayer-funded ‘anything’ needs to be scrutinized to the nth degree,” he added.

“Our (city) taxpayers already pay for the CTC. If we could add programming to an existing entity, that would be great, (but) we might not need to create something new to achieve the same goals,” Presson continued.

Shelly Moore, Nate Thomas and Robbie Guard of wards 2, 3 and 4 voted to support the full $20,000, as did Fox, the seventh council vote.

“We’re the largest community (and) we should be the leader of the region,” Fox said.