Cape Council members urge residents to get vaccinated

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and City Council member Dan Presson encouraged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during Monday night's council meeting.

"The delta variant seems to be getting pretty tenuous and tough out there, so please, encourage your family and loved ones to get vaccinated," Presson said.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the delta variant in Cape Girardeau County, but recent tests conducted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services found traces of the variant in the city's sewage.

"I just don't want what's happening in Southwest Missouri to happen in Southeast Missouri," Presson said.

Fox said he was on a recent conference call with Gov. Mike Parson along with other area mayors. The call mostly pertained to COVID-19 and how it's affecting other parts of the state.