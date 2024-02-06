Cape Girardeau City Council members clashed Monday over whether to allow medical marijuana facilities to be within 500 or 1,000 feet of schools, day cares and churches.

City staff and the planning and zoning commission had recommended medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation and other associated facilities be allowed only in parts of four nonresidential zoning districts, and not within 1,000 feet of existing churches, day cares and elementary and secondary schools.

City of Cape Girardeau

But Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson and Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard advocated during Monday’s study session for a 500-foot separation.

Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder and Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn backed the 1,000-foot buffer zone.

Mayor Bob Fox and Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex did not take a stand on the buffer zone issue during the meeting. Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore was absent.

Presson said a 1,000-foot buffer would keep marijuana dispensaries out of the historic downtown. It would largely confine marijuana dispensaries, growing operations and other associated facilities to areas along Interstate 55 and a “handful of other places,” he said.

City of Cape Girardeau

Guard said lowering the distance to 500 feet would open up the opportunity to redevelop some Broadway buildings for marijuana businesses. Some buildings, he said, could benefit from such redevelopment.

According to Presson, the City of Rolla, Missouri, is considering adopting a 500-foot buffer zone, and the City of St. Joseph, Missouri has a 300-foot restriction.

Presson said he doesn’t want Cape Girardeau to lose out on the sales tax that would be generated from medical marijuana businesses and the jobs it offers.

“I want those jobs,” he said.

Presson said the council needs to consider what is going to “drive revenue” for city government.

City of Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau needs to be competitive with other cities seeking to attract medical marijuana businesses, he said.