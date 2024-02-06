Cape council may seek federal grant to fund trolley-rails sculpture

Days after city and civic leaders lamented the lack of funds to create a trolley-rails sculpture, the Cape Girardeau City Council is set to consider applying for a federal grant that could make it a reality.

Local artist Nathan Pierce wants to create a sculpture from rusted trolley rails unearthed downtown during the recent Main Street project.

Pierce has proposed the southeast corner of the Main and Independence streets intersection as the site for the sculpture.

Pierce's plan calls for a 6,000-pound sculpture, titled "Time Tracks," that would tie together six to eight sections of rail, 18 to 20 feet tall, erected upright.

It would be lighted from the ground on the interior and exterior with a color-changing, LED lighting system.

Nathan Pierce discusses his proposed downtown sculpture using the old trolley car rails July 11 in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

The council will vote on a resolution today that would authorize the city to apply for a "Placemaking Public Art Exhibit" grant from the Delta Regional Authority.

Created by Congress, the authority is an independent, federal agency that serves 252 counties and parishes in the eight-state, Mississippi delta region.

The new grant program is designed to stimulate economic and community development efforts by "promoting the unique places, arts, culture, music and food of our Delta communities," according to agency's website.

The proposed sculpture project, including site work, could cost $40,000 to $60,000, according to Alex McElroy, the city's development services director.

The grant program would require a 50 percent match, he wrote in an agenda report to the council.

If the project costs $50,000, the city would have to pay $25,000 of the cost, McElroy said.