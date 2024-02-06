Cape Council makes appointments, OKs subdivision plats

Hannah Seesing and Tameka Randle are newly appointed members of the Regional Airport Advisory Board (AAB), following action of the Cape Girardeau City Council this month.
Seesing, of Ward 2, will fill the unexpired term of Mark Welker, the Cape Girardeau County prosecutor, until April 30, 2023. Welker resigned from the board.
Randle, also of Ward 2, was named to a full three-year term, expiring April 30, 2024.
The City Council also reappointed Mike Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri, who has served the airport board since October 2019, and Joe Uzoaru, who has been part of the panel since April 2018.
According to Cape Girardeau City Code, section 4-2, as many as two members of the Airport Advisory Board may be residents of Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger or Perry counties. Remaining AAB members must be residents of the City of Cape Girardeau.
Kent Zickfield, David Hutson, Dennis "Doc" Cain and Jim Maevers were named to terms on the Special Business District Advisory Commission.
For the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors, Jeffrey Campbell was reappointed to a four-year term, expiring April 12, 2025.
The council, in its April 19 meeting, approved the record plats for three subdivisions in the city and gave initial blessing to two others.
