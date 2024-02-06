All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 27, 2021

Cape Council makes appointments, OKs subdivision plats

Hannah Seesing and Tameka Randle are newly appointed members of the Regional Airport Advisory Board (AAB), following action of the Cape Girardeau City Council this month. Seesing, of Ward 2, will fill the unexpired term of Mark Welker, the Cape Girardeau County prosecutor, until April 30, 2023. Welker resigned from the board...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Hannah Seesing and Tameka Randle are newly appointed members of the Regional Airport Advisory Board (AAB), following action of the Cape Girardeau City Council this month.

Seesing, of Ward 2, will fill the unexpired term of Mark Welker, the Cape Girardeau County prosecutor, until April 30, 2023. Welker resigned from the board.

Randle, also of Ward 2, was named to a full three-year term, expiring April 30, 2024.

The City Council also reappointed Mike Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri, who has served the airport board since October 2019, and Joe Uzoaru, who has been part of the panel since April 2018.

According to Cape Girardeau City Code, section 4-2, as many as two members of the Airport Advisory Board may be residents of Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger or Perry counties. Remaining AAB members must be residents of the City of Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kent Zickfield, David Hutson, Dennis "Doc" Cain and Jim Maevers were named to terms on the Special Business District Advisory Commission.

For the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors, Jeffrey Campbell was reappointed to a four-year term, expiring April 12, 2025.

Other actions

The council, in its April 19 meeting, approved the record plats for three subdivisions in the city and gave initial blessing to two others.

  • Cypress Grove, a two-lot subdivision at 447 Edgewood Road, final approval.
  • The Highlands at Hopper Crossing, third phase, final approval.
  • Touchdown Ridge 2, 22 single-family residential lots on Lasalle Avenue, final approval.
  • Timber Creek Fourth, a subdivision at 1231 and 1237 Timber Creek Drive, first reading approval.
  • Roberts' Subdivision, two lots at 913 and 915 Stonebridge Drive, first reading approval.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy