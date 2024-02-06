Cape Council makes appointments, OKs subdivision plats

Hannah Seesing and Tameka Randle are newly appointed members of the Regional Airport Advisory Board (AAB), following action of the Cape Girardeau City Council this month.

Seesing, of Ward 2, will fill the unexpired term of Mark Welker, the Cape Girardeau County prosecutor, until April 30, 2023. Welker resigned from the board.

Randle, also of Ward 2, was named to a full three-year term, expiring April 30, 2024.

The City Council also reappointed Mike Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri, who has served the airport board since October 2019, and Joe Uzoaru, who has been part of the panel since April 2018.

According to Cape Girardeau City Code, section 4-2, as many as two members of the Airport Advisory Board may be residents of Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger or Perry counties. Remaining AAB members must be residents of the City of Cape Girardeau.