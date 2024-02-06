All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 5, 2019

Cape council looks to keep property tax rates at current level

The Cape Girardeau City Council plans to keep property tax rates at their current level for the fiscal year that began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2020. Council members are set to hold a public hearing today on the levying of the city’s general fund, public health and downtown business district taxes, and then approve an ordinance setting the tax rates...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

The Cape Girardeau City Council plans to keep property tax rates at their current level for the fiscal year that began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2020.

Council members are set to hold a public hearing today on the levying of the city’s general fund, public health and downtown business district taxes, and then approve an ordinance setting the tax rates.

City finance director Victor Brownlees wrote in a report to the council “a homeowner that owns a house worth $200,000 would only pay $137.07 in real estate tax to the city, which is no change from the previous year.”

City residents would pay $12.02 for each $10,000 of personal property they own, according to Brownlees.

The proposed tax levies per $100 assessed valuation include $0.3037 for the general fund, $0.0569 for the health fund and $0.7076 for the downtown special business district, Brownlees wrote.

Cape Girardeau’s recently approved budget for fiscal 2020 takes into account the proposed levies.

The tax rates, as spelled out in state law, are tied to the assessed values of real estate and personal property.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brownlees wrote initial assessed values of real property increased more than $15.6 million or 2.9% while the initial assessed values of personal property increased more than $6 million over last year’s assessed values.

The assessed values of new construction and improvements totaled more than $14.3 million, “indicating an overall increase in the base valuations of real property,” according to Brownlees.

The general fund levy helps pay for basic city services. The health fund pays costs for enforcement of the city’s health and animal-control laws. The business district tax funds some improvements to Cape Girardeau’s downtown.

Eight percent of general fund revenue comes from property taxes, the city budget shows.

Brownlees wrote general fund real estate and personal property taxes are projected to generate more than $1.98 million, up 1.63% from the fiscal 2019 budget.

The health-fund levy is projected to generate more than $354,000 this fiscal year. The special business district real estate tax generates more than $34,000, according to the city budget.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy