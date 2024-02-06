The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to impose a 90-day moratorium on issuing permits for construction projects that use shipping containers as building materials.

The vote was 4-0, the minimum needed for passage. The other three council members were absent, leaving just enough members to legally take action.

Council members approved all three readings of the proposed ordinance to allow the moratorium to take effect immediately despite objections from Quinn Strong, who seeks to build a 3,400-square-foot duplex at Washington and Middle streets out of a dozen shipping containers.

He said the moratorium "will hinder" $2 million worth of shipping-container building projects he has planned.

"We already have two other projects planned," he said, adding one is a commercial project.

Cape Girardeau has no shipping-container houses or commercial buildings, according to development services director Alex McElroy.

Strong said the exterior of the duplex would be covered with wood siding.

"You won't even see a shipping container when it is finished," Strong told the council.

The shipping-container building would withstand an F-4 tornado. It also would be more weatherproof than a conventional structure, he said.

Strong said he submitted plans for the duplex about four months ago and subsequently made revisions as requested by city staff.

Final plans were submitted to the city in February, Strong said. But city staff still has not signed off on the project.

Council members said the moratorium would not apply to his duplex project.

But Strong said after the meeting he doesn't know when or whether the city staff will grant him a permit to proceed with the project.

"It shouldn't take two months for a building permit," Strong said. "It is very frustrating."

Council members said during the meeting the moratorium would allow city staff to research the issue and advise the council whether to impose regulations on the use of shipping containers as building materials.