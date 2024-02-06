The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to impose a 90-day moratorium on issuing permits for construction projects that use shipping containers as building materials.
The vote was 4-0, the minimum needed for passage. The other three council members were absent, leaving just enough members to legally take action.
Council members approved all three readings of the proposed ordinance to allow the moratorium to take effect immediately despite objections from Quinn Strong, who seeks to build a 3,400-square-foot duplex at Washington and Middle streets out of a dozen shipping containers.
He said the moratorium "will hinder" $2 million worth of shipping-container building projects he has planned.
"We already have two other projects planned," he said, adding one is a commercial project.
Cape Girardeau has no shipping-container houses or commercial buildings, according to development services director Alex McElroy.
Strong said the exterior of the duplex would be covered with wood siding.
"You won't even see a shipping container when it is finished," Strong told the council.
The shipping-container building would withstand an F-4 tornado. It also would be more weatherproof than a conventional structure, he said.
Strong said he submitted plans for the duplex about four months ago and subsequently made revisions as requested by city staff.
Final plans were submitted to the city in February, Strong said. But city staff still has not signed off on the project.
Council members said the moratorium would not apply to his duplex project.
But Strong said after the meeting he doesn't know when or whether the city staff will grant him a permit to proceed with the project.
"It shouldn't take two months for a building permit," Strong said. "It is very frustrating."
Council members said during the meeting the moratorium would allow city staff to research the issue and advise the council whether to impose regulations on the use of shipping containers as building materials.
Mayor Harry Rediger told Strong, "We are not saying no."
The mayor added, "We want to be sure of what we are doing." Ward 4 Council Robbie Guard said, "I just feel we need to do more research as a city."
Ward 5 Councilman Robert Fox commended Strong for his building plan.
"It's bold, innovative," he said.
Fox said shipping-container homes are not new in other parts of the nation.
"People are doing this all over the country," he said.
But Fox said the city needs to be able to regulate builders who may not be proposing quality projects.
"It boils down to safety for the public," he told Strong. "We need codes for these."
Fox added, "You have to got give us a chance to get this done right." Council members in private discussions with city staff had expressed concerns about aesthetics, effect on property values, structural integrity and whether shipping containers could pose health risks from the cargo they once held, McElroy said before the meeting.
In other business, the council approved a request by developer Scott Rhodes to rezone the Hobby Lobby shopping area from highway commercial (C-2) to planned development (PD). As part of the ordinance, the council approved the preliminary development plan for improvements to the shopping area.
The Shoppes at South Kingshighway would be centered around the Hobby Lobby store at William Street and Kingshighway.
The plan proposed by Rhodes Development Co. and South K Inc. includes construction of a new right-in, right-out driveway on William Street. There is no current access to the shopping area from William Street.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.