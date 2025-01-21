Gun Violence Task Force presents findings to Cape council

The Gun Violence Task Force committee presented its findings Tuesday, Jan. 21, to the Cape Girardeau City Council at City Hall.
The committee shared a list of recommendations including giving more resources to law enforcement, bolstering efforts in enforcing the city's nuisance policy and advocating for juvenile justice reform. Committee co-chair Adam Kidd said a situation with a gun is on a "razor's edge".
"It could go bad really, really quickly, and it could be resolved in any manner that was unharmful, but it's really tenuous," Kidd said.
He said the committee listened to leaders in different parts of the community, including courts, prosecution, schools and not-for-profit organizations.
Kidd said as one of the main points of its presentation that the police department, the city and the juvenile office need to work together on juvenile justice reform.
Kidd mentioned more than once in the presentation that a child of any age can legally walk down the street with a gun in their hand.
