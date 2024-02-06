Downtown Cape Girardeau may soon have a new hotel.

For the past several months, Century Casino has worked on plans to develop a hotel at its location in Cape Girardeau.

The City of Cape Girardeau held a public hearing Monday night on an amendment to the previously-approved development plan of Century Casino Planned Development District.

According to a report written by city planner Ryan Shrimplin, the proposed hotel will contain between 75 and 80 rooms.

A rendering of the proposed hotel shows nine floors on the casino's southern side and a main floor lobby. All rooms will face south.

Plans are in motion to establish a hotel with 75 to 80 rooms at Century Casino Cape Girardeau in downtown Cape Girardeau. Monica Obradovic

Lyle Randolph, general manager of Century Casino Cape Girardeau, said the new hotel is a $26 million investment.