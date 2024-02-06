Cape Council finds insurance costs skyrocketing in coming year

Cape Girardeau’s City Council held a study session for the city’s 2024-25 proposed budget on Friday, May 3, at City Hall and learned insurance costs are skyrocketing upward.

The City of Cape’s general fund was recapped for council members as the year’s general fund expenditures amounted to 33,269,749. More than two-thirds — 69% — of the fund was categorized as personnel expenditures, with public safety taking up the largest chunk of those expenditures.

Finance director Lisa Mills said that the city employs around 480 full-time workers and factoring in part-time personnel, the number amounts to 1,000.

Mills also broke down the general fund’s operating expenditures for the council members in attendance. One of the highest expenditures listed for the city is insurance cost coming in at $1.2 million. Mills told the council the city’s insurance costs have increased by 33% since last year. City Manager Ken Haskin attributed that increase to lawsuits filed against the city and were settled.

“As of the $1.2 million, the premium $563,000 of that is liability insurance, and it actually increased 40% in last two years,” Mills said.

Haskin likened the increase to what people encounter with their car insurance.