Cape council fills vacancy only after tie vote

Having only six members on the Cape Girardeau City Council made it difficult to choose a seventh member Monday to fill a vacant seat.

Choosing from among three finalists, the council initially cast a tie vote. Three council members voted for Nathaniel Thomas and three for Christina Mershon.

Mayor Bob Fox said he wasn’t sure how to break the tie.

“I am at a loss for words,” he said.

He rejected the idea of flipping a coin, saying “it does not seem right.”

City attorney Eric Cunningham said the council needed four votes to fill the vacancy.

In the end, the council revoted and selected Thomas on a 5-1 vote with only Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson dissenting.

A physical therapist for Saint Francis Medical Center, Thomas previously worked in government relations in Washington, D.C.,