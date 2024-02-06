All sections
August 20, 2019

Cape council fills vacancy only after tie vote

Having only six members on the Cape Girardeau City Council made it difficult to choose a seventh member Monday to fill a vacant seat. Choosing from among three finalists, the council initially cast a tie vote. Three council members voted for Nathaniel Thomas and three for Christina Mershon...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Nathaniel Thomas
Nathaniel Thomas

Having only six members on the Cape Girardeau City Council made it difficult to choose a seventh member Monday to fill a vacant seat.

Choosing from among three finalists, the council initially cast a tie vote. Three council members voted for Nathaniel Thomas and three for Christina Mershon.

Mayor Bob Fox said he wasn’t sure how to break the tie.

“I am at a loss for words,” he said.

He rejected the idea of flipping a coin, saying “it does not seem right.”

City attorney Eric Cunningham said the council needed four votes to fill the vacancy.

In the end, the council revoted and selected Thomas on a 5-1 vote with only Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson dissenting.

A physical therapist for Saint Francis Medical Center, Thomas previously worked in government relations in Washington, D.C.,

Mershon directs continuing education at Southeast Missouri State University.

The third finalist was Tom Roy, a medical practice manager for SoutheastHEALTH.

Council members praised all three finalists.

Nine applicants sought the position. Council members narrowed the list to three at their meeting two weeks ago.

The vacancy was created when Victor Gunn resigned last month because he and his wife moved to a different ward in the city.

Wysiwyg image
Submitted

Ward 3 encompasses the central part of the city, from Pacific Street west to Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive south to Brink Street.

