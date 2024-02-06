By a narrow 4-3 vote and following significant discussion, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to uphold a decision by the city’s Board of Adjustment to deny a liquor license to Phi Hospitality at 531 Broadway, citing its closeness to a church in continuous operation since 1854.
Three representatives of Trinity Lutheran Church at 100 N. Frederick St. urged the council to reaffirm the license denial, noting a city ordinance barring the serving of intoxicating liquor within 200 feet of a congregation or school.
“This is a simple matter and the law is clear. Please hold true to the ordinance,” said Mark Beaudean, president of the church, who said Phi Hospitality is 51 feet from the church.
Beaudean said the congregation is in possession of 313 signatures opposing reversal.
Adam Gohn, owner of 531 Broadway and Phi Hospitality, and a lawyer, asked council members to reverse the decision of the adjustment board.
“I’m pro-business but I must say I’m disappointed you never met with church leaders (about this),” Mayor Bob Fox said to Gohn.
Fox confirmed to the Southeast Missourian the municipality has received half of the funds expected from the federal ARP plan.
According to the Missouri Municipal League, the city should expect $7.47 million from ARP, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion plan into law March 11.
The council, on first reading, intends to spend initial ARP funds in the following ways:
