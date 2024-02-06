All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 3, 2021

Cape Council denies liquor license, too close to church; ARP funds earmarked

By a narrow 4-3 vote and following significant discussion, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to uphold a decision by the city’s Board of Adjustment to deny a liquor license to Phi Hospitality at 531 Broadway, citing its closeness to a church in continuous operation since 1854...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

By a narrow 4-3 vote and following significant discussion, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to uphold a decision by the city’s Board of Adjustment to deny a liquor license to Phi Hospitality at 531 Broadway, citing its closeness to a church in continuous operation since 1854.

Three representatives of Trinity Lutheran Church at 100 N. Frederick St. urged the council to reaffirm the license denial, noting a city ordinance barring the serving of intoxicating liquor within 200 feet of a congregation or school.

“This is a simple matter and the law is clear. Please hold true to the ordinance,” said Mark Beaudean, president of the church, who said Phi Hospitality is 51 feet from the church.

Beaudean said the congregation is in possession of 313 signatures opposing reversal.

Adam Gohn, owner of 531 Broadway and Phi Hospitality, and a lawyer, asked council members to reverse the decision of the adjustment board.

“I’m pro-business but I must say I’m disappointed you never met with church leaders (about this),” Mayor Bob Fox said to Gohn.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

American Rescue Plan

Fox confirmed to the Southeast Missourian the municipality has received half of the funds expected from the federal ARP plan.

According to the Missouri Municipal League, the city should expect $7.47 million from ARP, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion plan into law March 11.

The council, on first reading, intends to spend initial ARP funds in the following ways:

  • $18,550 for “Above the Neck” counseling for city police and fire personnel.
  • $2,950,000 to rehabilitate manholes and mainline sewer infrastructure to lower the inflow and infiltration of rain water into the system.
  • $312,438 for additional infrastructure work for the Lorimier Street Project.
  • $70,550 for fiber optic routing from the current City Hall to the new $12.5 million City Hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St., scheduled to be completed Dec. 1.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy