Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to table an ordinance granting a special-use permit to develop a convenience store and gas station at 2090 N. Sprigg St.

Council member Robbie Guard moved to defer the ordinance until the next meeting after concerns about public safety were voiced by audience and council members.

"I don't like to get in the way of business and capitalism, but I think this one, I think we need to slow down a bit," Guard said.

Planning and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously to recommend approval of the special permit.

Mary Beth Gunn, who lives in the area, spoke during the public hearing for the ordinance and said she is worried a convenience store will bring more crime to the neighborhood.

"My backyard hits Sprigg Street and is across from Legends apartment complex. Even with the slightly new addition of Legends to the neighborhood, we have seen gun violence, drug dealing and excessive noise at all hours of the night," Gunn said. "Adding a convenience store to the neighborhood could add to this problem with the additional noise and potential crime."

Cassidy Klein, a student at Southeast Missouri State University, concurred with Gunn's opinion. She said she has numerous friends who live in Legends and she and others won't go to the complex at night.

Issues with crime in and around Legends have been a pervasive one for the city. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers and Legends ownership held a forum to address crime issues in February following a January shooting at the apartments.

At the time, Legends management said they plan to have staff present during the day to deter crime.

Since April, 19 incidents including vehicle thefts, larceny and assault have been reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street, where Legends is located. Cpl. Ryan Droege, Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer, said there have not been additional patrols dedicated to the area outside of normal operations. There have been two shots-fired calls in the area since January, but one was for a complex resident reporting shots fired at another location and another was wrongly input into records, Droege said. Legends has hired on-site security and adopted the department's Crime-Free Multi-Housing program. They will complete certification at the end of this year, he said.

The developer seeking the convenience store permit, SEMO Corner LLC, is registered to the same address in Dallas as the developers for Legends, Domus Development LLC. Concern about the developer not being local was brought up by audience members and reiterated by those on the council.