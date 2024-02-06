Cape Council declares official results of Nov. 2 election

With a unanimous vote Monday afternoon, Cape Girardeau City Council accepted the official results of the election held Nov. 2.
City Council held a special meeting via Zoom to officially declare the results of the election. City charter requires the council to do so within seven days of an election.
City of Cape Girardeau voters approved a use tax ballot question with a 61.52% "yes" vote. It was the only measure on the ballot.
Out of 23,796 registered voters within Cape Girardeau's boundaries, a total of 3,163 votes were cast. Thirteen percent of registered voters within Cape Girardeau City's boundaries participated.
Cape Girardeau Precinct 6A, one of Cape Girardeau's 13 voting precincts, saw the highest turnout with 18.48% of registered voters participating. The precinct lies entirely in Ward 6 on the westernmost side of the city.
Jackson voters faced a similar use tax ballot question as Cape Girardeau voters. A total of 1,678 out of Jackson's 10,404 registered voters participated. As previously reported, the use tax did not pass in Jackson, with 57.15% of voters voting "no."
The use tax did not pass in Delta as well. Official election results showed 21 out of the total 30 votes in Delta were against the ballot measure.
Countywide, a total of 14.15% of registered voters participated in the Nov. 2 election.
All official election results may be found on the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's website, capecountyelections.com.
