Cape Council declares official results of Nov. 2 election

With a unanimous vote Monday afternoon, Cape Girardeau City Council accepted the official results of the election held Nov. 2.

City Council held a special meeting via Zoom to officially declare the results of the election. City charter requires the council to do so within seven days of an election.

City of Cape Girardeau voters approved a use tax ballot question with a 61.52% "yes" vote. It was the only measure on the ballot.

Out of 23,796 registered voters within Cape Girardeau's boundaries, a total of 3,163 votes were cast. Thirteen percent of registered voters within Cape Girardeau City's boundaries participated.