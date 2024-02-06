Cape council contested race sets stage for February primary

Cape Girardeau’s municipal election next April will feature only one contested city council race.

Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas faces a challenge from accountant Bradley Tuschhoff and pastor Renita Green, setting the stage for a primary election in advance of the April vote.

Green of St. James AME Church filed a petition Tuesday, the last day of filing, to run for the Ward 3 seat. But Green did not submit enough valid signatures on her petition, city officials said.

Late in the day, she submitted additional signatures, which still must be certified by the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office, according to city clerk Gayle Conrad.

Under the city’s charter, candidates must secure signatures of at least 50 registered voters in their ward in order to file for office.

Green said she submitted a petition with 55 signatures Tuesday morning, but only 43 proved valid.

“They were not registered voters,” Green said of the disallowed signatures.

Green, who was in St. Louis on Tuesday, said her supporters collected another 11 signatures and submitted them to city hall by the filing deadline.

If Green qualifies, a primary election would be held Feb. 4 to narrow the field to two candidates.

The general election will be held April 7.

Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard is unopposed for reelection.

The city is assured of at least one new council member as Shannon Truxel is unopposed for the Ward 5 seat. Councilman Ryan Essex has announced he won’t seek reelection.

Essex, chief operating officer with Gibson Recovery Center, said he wants to concentrate on his professional duties, including the opportunity to serve on state committees dealing with mental health.