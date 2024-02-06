Cape Girardeau city officials are considering partnering with the local school district to renovate the baseball and softball complex at Central High School.

Council members, at the urging of former Councilman Mark Lanzotti, instructed city staff to explore the feasibility of a financial partnership on the project.

Mayor Bob Fox called it a “viable thing to investigate.”

The Cape Girardeau School Board last month approved a master facilities plan for the district including major renovations to the baseball and softball fields.

Public schools assistant superintendent Josh Crowell did not speak at the council meeting. But outside the council chambers, Crowell said the school board has approved “the vision.”

Now, the district has to figure out how to pay for it, said Crowell, who estimated the entire project could cost $5 million.

The project includes renovations to the baseball and softball varsity fields and practice areas, as well as paved parking. A practice area for the marching band, stadium seating and an indoor practice facility, landscaping and other amenities.

Lanzotti, who has long been involved in youth baseball programs, said the project could be done in stages rather than all at once.

The district hired PDS, a design services firm, to develop a master plan for the CHS ball field complex, Lanzotti said.

The plan addresses problems identified by the consultant, including lack of drainage, poor parking, poor sight lines, no access control and poor pedestrian circulation, he said.

Lanzotti wants the city to invest $1.5 million for renovation of the baseball field, including infield and outfield improvements, dugouts and spectator seating.

For the city’s investment, it would receive programming access to the use of four ballfields from May to August, Lanzotti said.

The city would get a shovel-ready project, he told the council.

It would also save the city money, Lanzotti said.