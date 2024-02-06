Cape Girardeau city officials are considering partnering with the local school district to renovate the baseball and softball complex at Central High School.
Council members, at the urging of former Councilman Mark Lanzotti, instructed city staff to explore the feasibility of a financial partnership on the project.
Mayor Bob Fox called it a “viable thing to investigate.”
The Cape Girardeau School Board last month approved a master facilities plan for the district including major renovations to the baseball and softball fields.
Public schools assistant superintendent Josh Crowell did not speak at the council meeting. But outside the council chambers, Crowell said the school board has approved “the vision.”
Now, the district has to figure out how to pay for it, said Crowell, who estimated the entire project could cost $5 million.
The project includes renovations to the baseball and softball varsity fields and practice areas, as well as paved parking. A practice area for the marching band, stadium seating and an indoor practice facility, landscaping and other amenities.
Lanzotti, who has long been involved in youth baseball programs, said the project could be done in stages rather than all at once.
The district hired PDS, a design services firm, to develop a master plan for the CHS ball field complex, Lanzotti said.
The plan addresses problems identified by the consultant, including lack of drainage, poor parking, poor sight lines, no access control and poor pedestrian circulation, he said.
Lanzotti wants the city to invest $1.5 million for renovation of the baseball field, including infield and outfield improvements, dugouts and spectator seating.
For the city’s investment, it would receive programming access to the use of four ballfields from May to August, Lanzotti said.
The city would get a shovel-ready project, he told the council.
It would also save the city money, Lanzotti said.
City officials plan to use parks/stormwater tax dollars to build a complex of five to eight ballfields at a yet to be determined location, replacing inadequate fields at Arena Park.
But Lanzotti said city investment in the CHS project would provide access to fields sooner. The city would save money by not having to issue bonds to finance the city ballfields complex. The city could wait until it saves enough money from the dedicated sales tax to construct its own fields, Lanzotti told the council.
The city and the school district could realize added savings by splitting the annual maintenance cost, he said.
Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson said, ”Anytime you can save taxpayer dollars, it is fantastic.”
Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex welcomed the project. “I like what I have seen so far,” he said, but cautioned city staff should thoroughly explore the idea.
The council, he said, should not rush into making a decision before city staff have investigated the matter.
Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said the city has been “good at building things” but has run into trouble at times with the cost of operating facilities.
Fox said the council needs to obtain input from the parks and recreation department in assessing this possible partnership.
“There is a lot of investigation that has to occur,” he said.
Lanzotti said the city needs improved ballfields.
Arena Park ballfields are “in bad shape” and each year are damaged by the activities at the SEMO District Fair, Lanzotti said. The fields have to be reworked each year after the fair, he said
Near the Arena Park grandstands, “the outfield is trampled and the grass is gone,” he told the council.
Ballfields also are needed for summer, youth baseball teams, which have limited access to Capaha Field now that the Cape Catfish team plays there, Lanzotti said.
