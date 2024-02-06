All sections
NewsFebruary 4, 2025

Cape Council honors late Gary W. Rust

The Cape Girardeau City Council honored Gary W. Rust, founder of Rust Communications, with a proclamation recognizing his contributions to the city and region. Mayor Stacy Kinder highlighted Rust's impact on local business and community initiatives.

From left, Mayor Stacy Kinder and members of the late Gary W. Rust's family attend the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting at which Rust was honored with a city proclamation — held by his son Jon K. Rust — Monday, Feb. 3, at City Hall.
From left, Mayor Stacy Kinder and members of the late Gary W. Rust's family attend the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting at which Rust was honored with a city proclamation — held by his son Jon K. Rust — Monday, Feb. 3, at City Hall.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

The late Gary W. Rust, founder of Rust Communications and former a state representative, was honored by the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, Feb. 3, at City Hall.

Mayor Stacy Kinder delivered the proclamation to Rust at the council meeting — attended by many members of his family — to acknowledge his contributions to Cape Girardeau. She said Rust's accomplishments were impressive, and the love, pride and devotion to his family, work and hometown were obvious.

"We appreciate the chance to take just a minute here tonight and make this proclamation to not only the public, but also to his family as a way to say thanks to you all for sharing your dad and grandfather, we honor the legacy he leaves behind, both in his family and in the city," Kinder said.

She said in the proclamation that his impact on local business and influence throughout the "city, county and entire region" was unprecedented.

"He gave money to entrepreneurs to help them launch businesses, and he stepped in quietly to help solve important community problems. And whereas, through his leadership, direction and influence, and prior to any form of social media, Mr. Rust's reporting through his newspaper became the forefront of communicating the city's messages to its residents regarding important issues, projects, initiatives, goals and achievements," Kinder said in the proclamation.

Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications, said the proclamation was a wonderful tribute to his father. He said Gary Rust loved his town, state and country.

Jon Rust read from a letter by his mother, Wendy, about her late husband.

"I'm sorry I couldn't join you, but please know I'm with you in spirit. He was very proud of Cape's city government and greatly admired the dedication needed of those," Jon Rust read from the letter. "He acknowledged the respect the newspaper's reporters had with the council and depended on them for accurate information. I miss him terribly, but with the love of my family and all of you, his passing is being wrapped in a loving memory. Wendy Rust."

Jon Rust thanked the community for their notes, letters and comments about his father.

