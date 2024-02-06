Cape Council honors late Gary W. Rust

The late Gary W. Rust, founder of Rust Communications and former a state representative, was honored by the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, Feb. 3, at City Hall.

Mayor Stacy Kinder delivered the proclamation to Rust at the council meeting — attended by many members of his family — to acknowledge his contributions to Cape Girardeau. She said Rust's accomplishments were impressive, and the love, pride and devotion to his family, work and hometown were obvious.

"We appreciate the chance to take just a minute here tonight and make this proclamation to not only the public, but also to his family as a way to say thanks to you all for sharing your dad and grandfather, we honor the legacy he leaves behind, both in his family and in the city," Kinder said.

She said in the proclamation that his impact on local business and influence throughout the "city, county and entire region" was unprecedented.