The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first readings of ordinances placing the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 and the Ward 5 council seat special election on the April ballot at the Monday, Dec. 16, council meeting at City Hall.

The council also approved the addition of more language to the TTF 7 ballot issue. Mayor Stacy Kinder said there is a lot of background information looked at when a ballot initiative is approved so the council is very familiar with the initiatives more than most. She motioned for the council to add a sentence to the ballot language for the sake of clarity.

“So I move that we add the sentence, ‘This sales tax will provide revenue for the Transportation Trust Fund 7’,” Kinder said.

Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson said it is “remarkable” how convoluted ballot language can get and wholeheartedly agrees with streamlining or making it easier to read for voters. He said adding that the sales tax is for TTF 7 gives a little bit more information to voters.

Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas said he agreed with Kinder and Presson and had received “multiple complaints” about confusing language in the last two ballot initiatives.

The council approved unanimously the amended language and the first reading of an ordinance placing TTF 7 on the ballot for the Tuesday, April 8, election.

With the amended language, The TTF 7 question that will be placed on the ballot states, “Shall the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, impose a sales tax of one-half of one percent for transportation purposes, such transportation sales tax extension to expire on December 31, 2030? This sales tax will provide revenue for the Transportation Trust Fund 7.”

According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, the projects to be included in TTF 7, with $2 million reserved for safety improvements and contingency, include: