NewsDecember 17, 2024

Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading

The Cape Girardeau City Council has approved the first readings of ordinances for the Transportation Trust Fund 7 and Ward 5 council seat election, adding clarity to the ballot language for the April 2025 vote.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 committee chairman Jeff Maurer presents the full road project list to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Dec. 2 at City Hall.
Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 committee chairman Jeff Maurer presents the full road project list to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Dec. 2 at City Hall.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com, file
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first readings of ordinances placing the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 and the Ward 5 council seat special election on the April ballot at the Monday, Dec. 16, council meeting at City Hall.

The council also approved the addition of more language to the TTF 7 ballot issue. Mayor Stacy Kinder said there is a lot of background information looked at when a ballot initiative is approved so the council is very familiar with the initiatives more than most. She motioned for the council to add a sentence to the ballot language for the sake of clarity.

“So I move that we add the sentence, ‘This sales tax will provide revenue for the Transportation Trust Fund 7’,” Kinder said.

Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson said it is “remarkable” how convoluted ballot language can get and wholeheartedly agrees with streamlining or making it easier to read for voters. He said adding that the sales tax is for TTF 7 gives a little bit more information to voters.

Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas said he agreed with Kinder and Presson and had received “multiple complaints” about confusing language in the last two ballot initiatives.

The council approved unanimously the amended language and the first reading of an ordinance placing TTF 7 on the ballot for the Tuesday, April 8, election.

With the amended language, The TTF 7 question that will be placed on the ballot states, “Shall the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, impose a sales tax of one-half of one percent for transportation purposes, such transportation sales tax extension to expire on December 31, 2030? This sales tax will provide revenue for the Transportation Trust Fund 7.”

According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, the projects to be included in TTF 7, with $2 million reserved for safety improvements and contingency, include:

General maintenance projects

  • ​asphalt maintenance and overlay: five-year cost, $3 million;
  • concrete repair: five-year cost, $7.25 million;
  • streetscape and sidewalk: five-year cost, $1.25 million.

Specific projects

  • Mount Auburn Road from Hopper Road to Independence Street — estimated cost: $5.5 million;
  • Perryville Road from Cape Rock Drive to Perry Avenue — estimated cost: $3.5 million;
  • South Sprigg Street from William Street to Highway 74 — estimated cost: $4.5 million.

Alternate specific projects

  • Mount Auburn Road from North Kingshighway to Hopper Road — estimated cost: $3.5 million;
  • William Street from Sheridan Drive to South West End Boulevard — estimated cost: $4 million.

The council also approved placing the election of a Ward 5 councilperson on the April 8 ballot. The candidate would take the seat of current Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex after he was appointed to the position following the resignation of former Councilman Rhett Pierce. According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, Pierce resigned shortly after he was arrested on one count of drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm Sept. 27. He resigned from the council effective Sept. 28, and was federally indicted Oct. 1.

Eric Redinger and Bryan Johnson are both running for the Ward 5 council seat. The council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance calling the election of the Ward 5 council member on April 8.

