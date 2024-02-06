Cape Council chooses Ryan Essex to fill Ward 5 vacancy

Ryan Essex, who voiced concern about drug crimes in the city, was named the temporary Ward 5 Cape Girardeau City Council member Monday.

The council made the decision on a 5-1 vote at the close of Mondayï¿½s regular meeting. Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson cast the dissenting vote. Essex was immediately sworn into office, filling the vacancy created by the election of Bob Fox as mayor last month.

At the study session before the regular meeting, council members heard from the two applicants: Essex, chief operating officer with Gibson Recovery Center; and Eric ï¿½Redï¿½ Redinger, associate director of recreation services at Southeast Missouri State University.

Redinger said he was willing to serve for the ï¿½short term.ï¿½ He told the council, ï¿½I would fill in the role because there is a need.ï¿½ But he said he is ï¿½about 90 percent sureï¿½ he would not run as a candidate for the council seat later this year.

Essex, on the other hand, said he would be interested in running in a special election to fill the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends in April 2020.

Essex will serve on the council until a successor is elected Aug. 7 or Nov. 6, depending on the number of people who file as candidates, officials said.

Council members asked several questions of both Redinger and Essex at the study session.

Redinger said keeping streets free of potholes is a major challenge facing city government, as well as ï¿½keeping Cape a clean, beautiful place for all our residents.ï¿½

Redinger described himself as a friend of former mayors Harry Rediger and Jay Knudtson.

Essex said crime, particularly drug-related offenses, is ï¿½a huge challengeï¿½ for Cape Girardeau.

Infrastructure development also is a challenge facing city government, he said.

Essex said he could bring a ï¿½unique perspectiveï¿½ to the council regarding drugs and alcohol and mental illness.