Cape council chooses 3 finalists for Ward 3 seat

The Cape Girardeau City Council narrowed the list of applicants for the vacant Ward 3 council seat to three Monday.

The finalists are Tom Roy, a medical practice manager for SoutheastHEALTH; Christina Mershon, who directs continuing education at Southeast Missouri State University; and Nathaniel Thomas, a physical therapist for Saint Francis Medical Center.

Mayor Bob Fox announced the finalists after the council heard from all nine applicants and each council member privately made his or her selection, and the results were tallied.

Council members did not publicly state why the three were chosen.

But Fox thanked all the applicants for expressing interest in filling the unexpired term.

“I thank you for being here,” he told them.

Those not chosen included pastor Renita Green, Southeast Missouri State University professor Missy Phegley, bartender Lacy Burnette, real estate agent Ashley Roney, realty business owner and former teacher Elizabeth Lockhart and accountant Bradley Tuschhoff.

Roy, who served 15 years in public health in Stoddard County, told the council he wanted “to help a good city become a great city.”

He said major issues for the city include the condition of streets and landlords who don’t keep up their rental properties. Roy added he also favors expanding city parks and improving Fort D park.

Mershon said while she may be better known for directing continuing education services, she also serves as the university’s interim director of economic and business engagement.

She told the council she is interested in the Purpose Built Communities redevelopment effort in the south part of the city. Like Roy, she has concerns about substandard rental housing.

Mershon also said she has concerns about violence in the community.