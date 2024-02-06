All sections
NewsJune 22, 2021

Cape Council bids farewell to Meyer; concrete project OK'd

It was a night of recognition Monday at the Cape Girardeau City Council as two retirements were acknowledged and the memory of a former city department head was permanently honored. n Scott Meyer, the city’s longest-ever manager, in his final meeting as the municipality’s chief executive officer, was feted for his 12-year tenure...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Retiring city manager Scott Meyer, center, accepts a commemorative plaque from Mayor Bob Fox as they shake hands at the start of the City Council meeting Monday at City Hall in Cape Girardeau.
Retiring city manager Scott Meyer, center, accepts a commemorative plaque from Mayor Bob Fox as they shake hands at the start of the City Council meeting Monday at City Hall in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

It was a night of recognition Monday at the Cape Girardeau City Council as two retirements were acknowledged and the memory of a former city department head was permanently honored.

  • Scott Meyer, the city’s longest-ever manager, in his final meeting as the municipality’s chief executive officer, was feted for his 12-year tenure.

“I can’t thank you enough for your guidance,” said 5th Ward councilwoman Shannon Truxel.

“I’ve learned a lot from you,” added 4th Ward councilman and mayor pro tempore Robbie Guard.

“You have been a steady hand on the wheel,” observed the 1st Ward’s Dan Presson.

Bob Fox, who began working with Meyer upon assuming the mayor’s office in April 2018, said Cape Girardeau “survived and thrived” under the manager’s leadership and “without the layoffs that other communities sustained.”

“(Meyer) started here during a pretty good recession and leaves as a pandemic is wrapping up,” Fox said.

“I’m a person of faith and felt a calling to serve the city at this time,” said Meyer, 60. “The staff loves the city so much, citizens have supported programs and tax initiatives and the (City) Council has been energized and focused,” Meyer said.

A public open house to mark Meyer’s retirement is scheduled for 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.

Retiring from the city's Development Services Department, Steve Williams accepts a commemorative plaque from Mayor Bob Fox at the start of the City Council meeting Monday at City Hall in Cape Girardeau.
Retiring from the city's Development Services Department, Steve Williams accepts a commemorative plaque from Mayor Bob Fox at the start of the City Council meeting Monday at City Hall in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel
  • Steve Williams retired after more than 33 years of service to the city, 30 of them as housing assistance coordinator. He was the 1996 city employee of the year.
  • T. Kevin Priester’s name was approved by the City Council to adorn the conference room at the city’s Cape Rock Water Plant at the request of Alliance Water Resources, which manages the city water system. Priester, who directed Cape Girardeau’s water program for more than 25 years, died March 22, 2018, at the age of 59. With members of Priester’s family present, Fox saluted Priester as “a one-of-a-kind” person.

Concrete project

The council awarded the 2021 Concrete Street Repair project to Fronabarger Concreters of Oak Ridge in the amount of $916,490.25. Fronabarger was one of three bidders for the work and was second lowest. The low bidder, according to documentation prepared by municipal staff, “failed to acknowledge an addendum and was deemed unresponsive.” Funding will be supplied through proceeds of Transportation Trust Fund 6. The project consists of street patching, including sidewalk reconstruction, installation of ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and tree removal where necessary.

Wayfair

The council discussed putting a use tax on internet purchases before voters this fall in the wake of the state legislature’s May approval of so-called “Wayfair” legislation. No vote was taken Monday but Fox advised the need to take action by the July 19 meeting to ensure the initiative can appear before city voters in November.

Fox said he believes a Wayfair vote in Cape Girardeau is more properly called an internet tax but city attorney Eric Cunningham advised lawmakers the term “use tax” must be the wording in order to comply with the recently approved legislation.

Third Ward councilman Nate Thomas suggested the city cooperate with Scott City and Jackson, which are also considering putting the tax initiative before their voters, in putting “shared and consistent messaging” before the electorate.

Appointments

  • Board of Appeals: Derrick Geringer was named to a five-year term expiring June 4, 2026.
  • Public Library Board of Trustees: Cynthia Heischmidt (Ward 5), Eric Redinger (Ward 5) and Stacy Dohogne Lane (Ward 4) were named to three-year terms expiring June 30, 2024.
Story Tags
Local News
