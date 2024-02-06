Cape Council bids farewell to Meyer; concrete project OK'd

It was a night of recognition Monday at the Cape Girardeau City Council as two retirements were acknowledged and the memory of a former city department head was permanently honored.

Scott Meyer, the city’s longest-ever manager, in his final meeting as the municipality’s chief executive officer, was feted for his 12-year tenure.

“I can’t thank you enough for your guidance,” said 5th Ward councilwoman Shannon Truxel.

“I’ve learned a lot from you,” added 4th Ward councilman and mayor pro tempore Robbie Guard.

“You have been a steady hand on the wheel,” observed the 1st Ward’s Dan Presson.

Bob Fox, who began working with Meyer upon assuming the mayor’s office in April 2018, said Cape Girardeau “survived and thrived” under the manager’s leadership and “without the layoffs that other communities sustained.”

“(Meyer) started here during a pretty good recession and leaves as a pandemic is wrapping up,” Fox said.

“I’m a person of faith and felt a calling to serve the city at this time,” said Meyer, 60. “The staff loves the city so much, citizens have supported programs and tax initiatives and the (City) Council has been energized and focused,” Meyer said.

A public open house to mark Meyer’s retirement is scheduled for 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.