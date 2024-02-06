Cape Girardeau city officials want to create two new neighborhood parks on the community’s south side.

Those parks would be among the parks and stormwater projects that would be funded if voters extend a sales tax in April, officials said during a City Council study session Wednesday.

Council members and city staff spent more than two hours discussing potential parks and stormwater projects. There are estimated costs attached to all of those projects, except for the south-side parks.

City manager Scott Meyer said city staff still have to calculate cost estimates and project details for the south-side parks.

“We don’t know what that budget will be right now,” he told the council.

Meyer said one of the parks would be designed as a multigenerational park to serve neighborhood residents of all ages.

Authentic Voices, a south-side neighborhood group, and other residents of that area have pushed for months for creation of a new city park.

Constructing permanent restrooms in a number of city parks, including Indian Park, also is on the drawing board.

Indian Park is heavily used by minority residents, who have complained about the lack of permanent restrooms there.

At the close of the meeting, Meyer said city staff would review and fine-tune the list of projects and bring them back to the council for further discussion.

Voters approved a parks/stormwater half-cent sales tax in April 2008. The tax includes a one-eighth-cent permanent sales tax and a three-eighth-cent tax that expires after 10 years, which is next year.

Meyer had outlined a plan that would ask voters to increase the permanent sales tax by another eighth of a cent for maintenance and allocate the other quarter-cent to parks and stormwater projects for the next 15 years.

But council members decided Wednesday not to ask for a permanent tax. Rather, they said they will ask voters to extend all three-eighths of a cent for 15 years.

Council members said one-eighth of the three-eighth-cent tax still would be earmarked for parks and stormwater maintenance, but it would not a permanent tax.

The other one-fourth of the tax still would fund parks and stormwater capital projects, they said.

Meyer and council members said some city residents are opposed to asking voters for a permanent tax.

Ward 6 Councilman Danny Essner said a permanent tax component could “discourage people who may be on the fence” as to whether to support the tax issue.