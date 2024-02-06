All sections
NewsOctober 17, 2019

Cape council awards $942,000 contract for concrete street repairs

Cape Girardeau city government will spend more than $942,000 to repair sections of nine concrete streets. The City Council on Wednesday awarded a contract to the low bidder, Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Improvements will be made to sections of Rockwood, David and Longview drives, Terrie Hill Road, Karau Lane, North Sunset Boulevard and Rose, Butler and Cecilia streets, city officials said...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Cape Girardeau city government will spend more than $942,000 to repair sections of nine concrete streets.

The City Council on Wednesday awarded a contract to the low bidder, Nip Kelley Equipment Co.

Improvements will be made to sections of Rockwood, David and Longview drives, Terrie Hill Road, Karau Lane, North Sunset Boulevard and Rose, Butler and Cecilia streets, city officials said.

The work involves removal and replacement of concrete pavement, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, alleys and driveways, according to city engineer Kelly Green.

All work will be done within existing rights of way or easements, Green wrote in a report to the council.

Other action

  • Approved an agreement with Saint Francis Medical Center for round-the-clock police staffing at the hospital. Saint Francis Healthcare System will pay the salaries, benefits and other costs associated with the law enforcement effort.
  • Approved a grant agreement for a terminal area master plan study and updating of an airport layout plan at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
  • Hired a consultant — Crawford, Murphy & Tilly — to perform the planning work costing more than $472,000 as the first step toward construction of a new terminal and other major improvements to the city’s airport. The planning includes a drainage study.

City officials announced long-time airport manager Bruce Loy will retire in January. Katrina Amos, deputy airport manager, will take over as airport manager when Loy leaves.

The council typically meets twice a month on Mondays but met Wednesday this time because of city staff scheduling conflicts.

