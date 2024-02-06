Cape council awards $942,000 contract for concrete street repairs

Cape Girardeau city government will spend more than $942,000 to repair sections of nine concrete streets.

The City Council on Wednesday awarded a contract to the low bidder, Nip Kelley Equipment Co.

Improvements will be made to sections of Rockwood, David and Longview drives, Terrie Hill Road, Karau Lane, North Sunset Boulevard and Rose, Butler and Cecilia streets, city officials said.

The work involves removal and replacement of concrete pavement, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, alleys and driveways, according to city engineer Kelly Green.

All work will be done within existing rights of way or easements, Green wrote in a report to the council.