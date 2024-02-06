Cape council approves tax-increment financing for downtown development

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved tax-increment financing Monday for a $4.59 million project to redevelop two historic Main Street buildings.

Developers Jason Coalter and Dustin Richardson, managing members of Centurion Development LLC, requested tax-increment financing to redevelop a vacant building at 1 N. Main St. and another structure at 20 N. Main St.

The developers want to convert the 1 N. Main building to retail/restaurant and event spaces.

The other building would be converted for retail and residential uses.

Centurion Development requested tax-increment financing (TIF) that would reimburse the company for up to $1.54 million of project costs over the next 23 years, city officials said.

Mayor Harry Rediger said the project would not occur without such a funding mechanism. He called it “a very exciting development for our downtown and our city.”

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said the TIF will allow redevelopment in an area that has “fallen into disrepair.”

Mehner said the vacant building was “home to pigeons.”

In addition to tax-increment financing, the developer also is seeking federal and state historic tax credits for the 20 N. Main St. building.

Deputy city manager Molly Hood wrote in an agenda report to the council the TIF “allows for the stabilization and renovation of two major historic downtown buildings — one of which has sat vacant for a number of years. The other building hs been underutilized.”

Hood said, “The redevelopment of these buildings will increase the assessed valuation, prevent conditions from deteriorating further and will enhance the economic viability of the downtown area.”